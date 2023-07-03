Spotify is reportedly in talks to add full-length music videos in app

Share the joy

Spotify is reportedly in talks to add full-length video music to its app. If all goes to plan, users will be able to watch videos on the platform, which is a departure from what we have always known Spotify for.

According to Bloomberg, Spotify is in talks with some potential partners, though it is not immediately clear who would support the feature or when it might be launched.

Spotify does not offer full-length videos to users at the moment, except of course 30-second storytelling clips, podcast. Last March, Spotify launched a TikTok-like home fee, but basically focused on discovering music podcasts rather than video viewing.

Spotify’s latest move might not be unconnected with pressure from YouTube and TikTok; two of its major rivals in the industry. While the latter are fully into videos, and attracting loads of Gen Z audience to their network, the same cannot be said of Spotify.

A couple of weeks ago, Spotify unveiled a new desktop experience for Mac and PC. The new experience comes with a three-column experience including a brand-new look with redesigned ‘Your Library’ and ‘Now Playing’ Views.

The redesign now aligns more with the iOS/Android Spotify app; making it more seamless to “explore, curate, listen to, and organize Spotify on a computer or web browser.”

In a blog post, Spotify notes that the center portion of the desktop UI remains unchanged as “your central hub to browse, discover, and find recommended songs and podcasts.”

On the left-hand side of the app window, users can now find the new Your Library, which enables them to quickly access their saved music and podcast collections. This change, according to Spotify, helps users to save time, and have a better overview, while also allowing them to more easily switch between playlists.

The Now Playing view, which displays the current song or podcast you are listening to, can now be found on the right-side of the app. Users can even discover more information about the song and artist here, including information on tour dates and merch. This makes it easier to connect with their favorite artists and discover more about them.

The company recently announced that it was cutting 2 percent of its entire global workforce. The cut, according to the company, will basically affect its podcast section the most.

In an internal memo, Sahar Elhabashi, Spotify’s head of the podcast division said that the company was making changes that would reduce the workforce by 2 percent.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

