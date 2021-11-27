Spotify is getting rid of its Car View mode

Share the joy













Spotify is taking off its Car View mode, which is shocking to be frank. I am sure a lot of drivers will not be too happy with this. The company per Engadget said new options are being explored to replace the popular feature.

A Spotify moderator told a user who noticed the disappearance of the feature from his Android phone said the company is: “actively exploring a variety of new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience.”

The Car View mode is [was] popular among drivers, and getting rid of it would naturally attract an uproar. However, replacing it with an equally, if not better feature would go a long way to appease users. The only issue for me is not having a replacement in place before getting rid of it.

In the interim, you can use the Google Assistant on your phone to listen to music while you drive. If you want to be a bit drastic in your reaction, then you can give another streaming app a shot.

Hopefully, Spotify keeps to its words and provide a replacement as soon as possible.

In other news, Spotify is testing a TikTok-like new vertical video feed. TikTok’s vertical video feed is one of the most copied features. That means Spotify is not the first to copy it, and maybe not the last.

Spotify has confirmed that it is currently testing the feature within its app. The feature appears as a fourth tab in the navigation bar at the bottom of the Spotify app.

The test was spotted by tech hunter Chris Messina, who posted a video of how the feature looks like on his Twitter page. Messina described the Discover feature as a “pared-down version” of a TikTok-style feed of music videos.

TechCrunch reached out to Spotify, and the company confirmed the test, but gave no further details.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time,” the company added.”

Spotify is tight-lipped about the test; but at least we do know that the company is up to something. Whether this makes it to a global roll out is anyone’s guess; the fact that it is still early stages makes it even more difficult to predict.

