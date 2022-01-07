Spotify Has a New Ad Format for Podcasts to Bring Interactivity to Audio Ad Experience

Share the joy













Spotify calls it Call-to-Action Cards or CTA cards.

Spotify introduces a new ad format for podcasters. The new format is called call-to-action cards or CTA cards. The feature will showcase a visual ad in the app each time the audio ad starts to play. It’s powered by the company’s streaming ad insertion technology.

Customizable Spotify Ad Format for Podcasters

The cards can be customized by advertisers. They can use their own text, images, and clickable buttons to direct their listeners. For instance, they can insert “shop now” or other actions that encourage listeners to make an action.

The ads can capture users’ attention while they stream the podcast. However, most listeners of podcasts on Spotify run the app in the background while they do something else. For that reason, Spotify creates new CTA cards on podcast shows and episode pages. This enables the listeners to interact with the ad at a later point when they are browsing the app.

“CTA cards will appear in the app as soon as a podcast ad begins playing, and will resurface later on while you’re exploring the Spotify app—making it easier to check out the brand, product, or service you heard about while listening. CTA cards will make it easier for you to directly discover the products and services you’re interested in without having a hard-to-remember promo code or vanity URL.” – Spotify

The launch of this new ad experience makes ads interactive. It transforms the ad from something that users can hear into an experience that they can see and click.

Reporting and Measurement

Advertisers can access reporting and measurement. They will find ad impressions that can help them decide whether or not their ads are working.

Spotify invested in ad insertion technology that brought real-time targeting to podcasts. The streaming audio insertion allows the content to pause to insert the ad. When the ad completes, the content resumes.

Can the Listeners Skip the Ad?

The listeners can skip the ads if they don’t enjoy hearing the message.

Last year, Spotify acquired Megaphone, a podcast hosting, and ad company. The goal of the acquisition was to scale streaming ad insertion to reach publishing partners through the Spotify Audience Network. Last month, the company acquired Whooshkaa. It’s a podcast tech company that brings the technology to radio broadcasters who wish to release audio content as podcasts, only after airing it on the radio.

With the new ad format, the listeners don’t have to remember a URL or a coupon that the creator of the content had talked about. They can see it in the ads.

Unfortunately, the new ad format makes streaming podcasts feel like an ad-supported experience. Premium subscribers can see new ads. They’ll see them appear on podcasts show and episode pages after they are done listening to the show.

To enable the new CTA cards, content creators don’t need incremental work. They become available to select Spotify Original and Exclusive products in the US today.

