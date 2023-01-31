Spotify breaks record with 205M premium subscribers for Q4 2022

Share the joy

Spotify has posted its financial report for the last quarter of last year. It beat analyst expectations and had 205 million paying subscribers at yearend. It is the first streaming service to pass the 200 million mark for its number of premium subscribers.

Its monthly active users (MAU) reached 489 million, including the subscribers in the ad-supported level.

Spotify had 195 million premium subscribers at the end of Q3 2022 and 456 million MAU. The 33 million MAU added was Spotify’s largest Q4 growth.

Then, we have bad news.

“We always knew that 2022 would be an investment year and 2023 will be a year where we would slow down the investments and thereby operating expenditure while revenue keeps on climbing,” Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel said in an interview.

The company expanded into podcasts and audiobooks and incurred additional costs. The Q4 loss ballooned from €39 million in 2021 to €270 million in 2022.

Most of the loss was due to higher ad costs and hiring new employees. Last week, Spotify announced that it would cut its workforce by 6% — an estimated 600 jobless people.

The 2022 total revenue was €3.2 billion. This is 18% higher year on year. The €2.7 billion was from premium subscriptions.

Expanding to the podcasting business is proving to be a wise decision. Spotify’s ad-supported revenue rose to €449 million for the quarter because of it.

Spotify’s goal for this year is to cut the operating loss. The goal for the next few years is to reach 1 billion users by 2030.

