Spotify and WWE in new podcast partnership

Share the joy













Image Credit: Forbes

Spotify has inked a new audio content deal with the WWE that is worth around $200. The deal which will involve the WWE and The Ringer, a company bought in 2020, include building a podcast network together.

The Ringer podcast The Masked Man Show has now been rebranded, and will now be called The Ringer Wrestling Show, Engadget reports. That is not all; more podcasts will be added in the duration of the deal, including a narrative series from WWE talent. Others include The New Day: Feel the Power and WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, are becoming Spotify exclusives too.

There will also be live audio discussions on Spotify Greenroom—a Spotify-owned audio chat app. The Greenroom will host live discussion right after every WWE pay-per-view event.

The Spotify is not doing too bad in the market, and adding WWE to its rank will certainly boost its marketing ratings.

In related news, Facebook users can now stream music within the app; thanks to a new partnership the social media giant signed with Spotify. The new partnership, according to the two companies, will allow Facebook users to stream from Spotify through the Facebook app on iOS or Android. The new functionality will be available to both free and premium subscribers of Spotify.

Users will be able to play and stream music within the Facebook app via a miniplayer feature that has now been added. The miniplayer is an extension of the social sharing option already existing within the Spotify app. Going forward, when you are listening to content you want to share to Facebook, you will be able to tap the existing “Share” menu and then tap either “Facebook” or “Facebook News Feed.”

When you post a podcast episode or track to Facebook through the sharing feature, the post will now display in a new miniplayer that allows other people who come across their post to also play the content as they continue to scroll, or reshare it.

The new miniplayer feature is rolling out in the following markets: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Thailand, Uruguay, and the U.S. Spotify said the feature will soon be opened to more markets in the next couple of months.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

