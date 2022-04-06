Share the joy

Sports Teams with Top Social Media Reach in North America

Social media is the way people communicate these days; whether friends and family, organizations or public bodies. More or less everyone who is anyone is on social media, as are quite a few people who perhaps shouldn’t be given a platform!



One of the most prominent social media champions are sports teams, whether they’re huge organizations such as the New England Patriots of the NFL or the less recognized teams like Memphis 901 FC, who play in the USL, which sits below the MLS. While traditional marketing and outreach methods such as print media and email marketing aren’t a thing of the past, with over 3.5 billion people now using social media platforms, it’s certainly moved the goalposts when it comes to how clubs and teams interact with their stakeholders.



All the organizations now utilize the various platforms to get their latest news and results to supporters and increase reach and leverage potential e-commerce, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities from across the world. How this translates into financial revenue gain is best demonstrated by the German soccer club, Bayern Munich, who has just under 100 million worldwide followers, which earns them an average commercial revenue per social media follower of €3.80 ($4.23).



Here in North America, the biggest and most familiar names also have some of the most significant social media followings, reach and engagement of any sporting institution across the globe. These are four of the biggest teams with huge social media reach.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers – 30m+

There’s no surprise that the most successful team in the history of the NBA has the highest reach when it comes to social media. The 17-time champions have over 30 million followers across the major platforms, despite looking unlikely outsiders for the championship in the current basketball odds from Coral. Although they may not be the reigning kings of the court right now, they’re certainly the kings of interaction; according to SportsProMedia, they have generated more cross-platform social media engagements with their fans than any other organization in the NBA.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys – 15m+

There’s an interesting juxtaposition in the NFL as it’s not the most successful football team that holds the title with the most followers, as the Dallas Cowboys pip the Patriots to that accolade. With over 15 million followers to engage with, just looking across their platforms, it’s easy to see why they’re known as ‘America’s team’ the Cowboy’s brand is enormous, and they certainly know how to use social media to their advantage.

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs – 7m+

There’s a distinct link between current success and social media interest in hockey, with the teams who qualified for the playoffs last season averaging around 69% higher engagements than those who didn’t make it into the post-season picture. The Maple Leafs ranked the highest in terms of average engagements, with an average of over 4,300 per post. However, it will be interesting to see if The Leafs can maintain that number this year as they’re not looking likely to trouble the favorites for the Stanley Cup.

MLB: New York Yankees – 15m+

The Yankees are more than a home run ahead of the rest in the MLB, with over 15 million followers. However, what’s fascinating here is that although they’re the most successful team in the league with 27 titles, they’ve not won the World Series since 2009 yet they remain at the top of the ladder in social media. There’s no doubt they are the most recognizable brand globally, but that’s also emphasized by the fact they’re the baseball franchise with the highest number of followers beyond the borders of North America.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

