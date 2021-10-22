Share the joy













Twitter has announced that Spaces hosting is now open to everyone on iOS and Android. This is a great push towards making the product more accessible to millions of users all over the world.

Prior to this announcement, the option to host a Space was limited to those with a minimum of 600 followers. While all Twitter users can tune into Spaces chats, only those above 600 followers were allowed to host their own audio broadcasts.

While this is a good move, the main concern will of course be how to guide the audience to discussions that matter to them. With loads of conversations going on at the same time, it becomes more difficult to narrow down to the important ones.

the time has arrived — we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space



if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

However, with topics for Spaces, users might not struggle to find what suits their taste. Topics, by the way, is still being fine-tuned, and needs some more tweaking. Lately, Twitter added the ability to edit tagged topics in scheduled Spaces.

The topics feature will help you to find relevant discussions on the platform. So, it makes perfect sense that Twitter is now opening Spaces to everyone. That said, the social media platform has a duty to guide users when it comes to finding the right topics.

The microblogging company is planning to bring the Spaces tab to the web. This is part of Twitter’s plan to keep promoting its audio-chat feature.

The Spaces tab for web is still being tested, and can promote the visibility of the feature. App researcher Nima Owji took to his Twitter page to post a screenshot of the upcoming feature.

A handful of Twitter users now have access to the feature. This will give Twitter with feedback it needs before it launches the feature. The Spaces tab will make it easier to discover live and schedule Spaces.

The tab also means you will finally be able to discover or search for Spaces on the web. One of the major challenges facing the audio feature is that users cannot find spaces to join.

What Twitter usually do is to highlight spaces from people or account you follow. This upcoming change will make it easy to find spaces to join. It will also make Spaces more competitive.

The Spaces tab will allow you to search for spaces to join. This means you will have the option to find spaces of interest.

