Sony reveals the world’s first consumer QD-OLED 4K TV

Sony has set high hopes for its 2022 TV lineup. It has announced the world’s first QD-OLED TV for consumers.

The company’s current OLED sets use LG Display panels and tuned with Sony processing. But its new flagship Bravia XR A95K TV will have a Samsung Display QD-OLED panel. It will come with 65- and 55-inch sizes at 4K resolution.

Samsung Electronics was rumored to reveal a QD-OLED 4K TV at CES 2022. But that’s not the case.

Sony has won the race.

Samsung Display has been on its heels to develop QD-OLED screens for some time. The display technology could be in between the standard OLED and the Micro LED displays that Samsung exclusively sells right now.

QD-OLED combines the best qualities of OLED with the benefits of quantum dot LED TVs. QD has enhanced brightness and more vivid colors at high brightness levels. Unlike Micro LED, it’s not a revolutionary improvement, but it’s more of an evolution from the past few years.

Sony still gets its other 2022 OLEDs A90K and A80K from LG Display.

Apart from being the world’s first QD-OLED 4K TV, A95K has a unique stand. It can either put the TV in a “front position”, with its display in front of the stand, or a “back position”, if you want to put it up against a wall.

The backside has a built-in cable management. Worth noting is the A90K OLED stand. You can raise its display enough for a soundbar to rest on it without blocking the view.

The A95K has four HDMI inputs, two of which with full HDMI 2.1 features. All the latest Sony OLEDs supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, auto-HDR tone mapping when attached to a PS5, and auto-low latency mode.

These OLED TVs will ship with variable refresh rate readily available, rather than providing it through a software update like past models.

Google TV remains as Sony’s software of choice for this year.

Sony has great audio performance from its premium TVs. Its in-house image processing is a bit better than LG’s OLEDs.

Pricing and release dates for the TVs will come in the next few months.

