Some iPhone 14 Users Report Strange Issue

Apple will release a software update to fix the issue.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Glitch

Some owners of iPhone 14 Pro Max are seeing horizontal lines across their device’s screens each time they start them up. But it’s not a hardware issue, according to Apple.

Rather it’s apparently a software issue. Thus, if you are seeing those lines, you will have to wait for Apple to roll out an iOS update to fix it.

A great number of owners have reported the said issue on Reddit. Some said that when their phones wake up, horizontal lines are flashing on the screen. Their phones do that randomly. Thus, it doesn’t happen every time their phones wake up.

Others are seeing lines when they watch videos before their screens turn off. Then, when they wake the device up, it makes green lines.

They took their phones to an Apple Store for further investigation. But they were told that it wasn’t a hardware fault. Rather, it’s an iOS glitch.

iPhones Bought in December

What’s more interesting is that it happened to the iPhone 14 Pro Max bought this month. With this pattern, it’ll be easier for Apple to diagnose the issue.

iPhone 14 Pro Max was released this year. It’s one of the best iPhones so far with a 48 MP camera and an always-on screen. It has a Dynamic Island feature that’s a welcome addition to the latest lineup.

It has all the Pro’s superiority and adds a more immersive display. Most of all, it has longer battery life. But it’s also the most expensive in the batch. This is a flagship smartphone that’s powerful, big, and premium.

However, it’s also heavy weighing 240 grams. It’s one of the most vital phones you can purchase. But it’s not for you if you prefer smaller phones.

Despite its height and weight, it’s not that difficult to transition to this phone. But you’ll find ways to maneuver it.

Although it has a gargantuan size, with a 6.7-inch display, the expansive display is one of the best things about this model. It is an OLED with a resolution of 2796 x 1290. Thus, you can expect the quality of the screen to be excellent. The colors are vivid and the text is easy to read.

The screen is brighter with 1000 nits of max brightening. When in direct sunlight, this device can go up to 2000 nits of brightness. You won’t have a problem reading a text or watching a movie on this iPhone outdoors.

However, if you just bought it this month, you might be one of the owners seeing horizontal lines when you wake this device up. It can be annoying considering that you paid a hefty price tag for it.

There’s no fix available yet. You can try switching off the Always On Display feature or just resetting the phone.

Some suggested that the flaw only affects iPhone Pro Max with an LG display and not the iPhones with a Samsung display.

But it can also be a bug in the iOS 16.2 beta.

The good thing is that the flaw doesn’t affect the overall performance of the device.

