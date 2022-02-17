Share the joy













Social Science is the Future of Social Media Success

In the noise of social media, providers are competing for even a few extra seconds of their audience’s attention. A small increase in engagement means a percentage increase in click-throughs and follows, which equates to real revenue potential. The savviest social media entrepreneurs are using science and math to give them an edge.

User analytics are nothing new. Some admittedly have been more scientific than others. For decades, fashion magazines had a maxim to never put a green dress on the cover because it would drive down sales. It might not be nuanced or technical, but they knew how to correlate color to their bottom line. These days the idea of waiting until the end of the month to see how much you grossed following a design change is akin to the dark ages of marketing.

Social sciences like psychology and sociology, paired with their natural partner, statistics, give the most lucrative social media ventures their edge. Most marketers know psychological techniques to try to attract and retain their customers. However, without statistics, they can’t reliably measure whether their educated guesses of what tactics to use and how to use them were correct.

How can you make statistics your ally in business?

Target Your Users

The big name social media platforms like Meta, Twitter, and Instagram have built-in tools to help you find your audience. Using ads, carousels, hashtags, links, and tags are fundamental, but to really have the advantage, your company needs to apply both sociology principles and statistics in conjunction with those tools.

Sociology deals with the large-scale factors that shape people’s behavior and predict their choices. When it comes to understanding who is using your content, and often more importantly, who you are missing, understanding the sociology of your demographics is huge. Statistical models about your target demographic and how they interact with your type of product will help you bridge the gap to not only find your missing audience members, but to understand how they make choices so you can bring them onboard.

From design factors like knowing what type of device your target audience is more likely to use, so you can hone your graphics to suit, to practical things like understanding when your target audience is likely to be available and willing to engage with your type of content, marshaling basic statistics about your users will help you be efficient.

Use Their Time Wisely

Once you have convinced your audience to visit your site and view your wares, understanding how they use your content while you have their attention will be the lynchpin to understanding how to bring them back again and again.

The psychology of what resonates with users can be subtle. Where do they linger? What do they bypass? What fatigues them? What excites them? You won’t know unless you are considering the built-in behavior modification underlying your setup and measuring what aspects are working and to what extent.

When you have a customer on your site, you have the most power and influence over what they feel, and subsequently, do. It’s the time that you have the most control. Take that time seriously and apply your resources. Your design team would likely benefit from a course like Stat 88 to help them dig into the statistics of what gets the reaction you want. Understanding those numbers will steer your content and persuade your advertisers.

Bring Them Back for More

Even when they aren’t paying any money for the content they are absorbing, social media users want to feel like they got a good value for their time. They expect content that is unique, adds to their knowledge or pleasure, and that they are able to digest in the time they have mentally allotted for the site.

You know how to deliver uniqueness and knowledge, especially if you create your own content. Predicting what will bring pleasure and how long they will be willing to spend takes you into the world of environmental and educational psychology. These disciplines and some good statistics can help you know when you have the right amount of white space, the right art-to-word ratio, and when you have enough content to please, but not overwhelm. Measuring how your audience feels, whether they know it or not, about your quality is the next level of brand loyalty development.

