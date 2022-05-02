Share the joy

Social Media Tips for Personal Injury Plaintiffs

If you’ve been injured in an accident – such as a trip and fall at a store or a car accident on the interstate – you’re likely in the middle of filing a claim and tracking down a settlement to cover your medical bills. But did you know that social media could stand in the way?

How Social Media Impacts Your Claim

Social media has become such a regular part of our everyday lives that we somehow forget about its power. And while you might use social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok as casual outlets for connecting with friends and staying up to date on what’s happening in your social circle, you have to remember that other people have access to it as well.

During the discovery phase of any accident claim, anything that you post on your public social media accounts can be used against you. Pictures, videos, comments, and even messages can be filed away as evidence and used to erode the validity of your claim.

Insurance companies, defendants, and attorneys on the other side of the table are all looking for ways to expose you, point the finger, or claim that your case isn’t worth as much as you claim. And whether right or wrong, they’ll often use your own content against you.

What Content to Avoid Posting

When it comes to social media, the best rule of thumb is to avoid it altogether during a settlement or trial. Log out, remove the apps from your devices, and find something else to do with your time.

As attorney Rowdy G. Williams points out, “Something as simple as posting a family picture on your Instagram account could compromise your claim and cost you a six- or seven-figure sum. Seriously – staying away from social media during this time is that important.”

But if you aren’t willing to get off social media, you should – at the very least – be mindful of what you post. Here’s some advice on what content to avoid posting:

Pictures and videos. In personal injury cases, posting photos or videos gives the other side unnecessary visual evidence that they can use against you in your claim. They can either suggest that your injuries are exaggerated or that you have different injuries than what you’re claiming. Even if you think the images are supporting your case, they could be twisted and used against you.

Rants. Has a long, angry Facebook rant ever made someone look good? We’ll say rarely, if ever. Typically, a rant just shines a negative light on you and makes you look angry and volatile. It also gives the other side the opportunity to use your own words against you.

Apologies. Even when you aren’t at fault, you might feel compelled to apologize on social media to make things better. Unfortunately, an apology may show responsibility and hurt your claim.

Want to know a dirty little secret? Even your private messages that are between you and another user on the platform might not be private after all.

Whether it’s a 2 a.m. DM to someone you’re dating or an afternoon message to your best friend, seemingly harmless private messages could potentially be requested in court and used against you. Keep this in mind!

Optimize Your Privacy Settings

In addition to being mindful of what you post, it’s a good idea to revisit your privacy settings for each social media account you own and ensure the proper safeguards are in place. The last thing you want is for an attorney or insurance company to go snooping around looking at old posts, comments, and content.

Each platform has its own specific settings and rules, but you always have the option of limiting who can see your content. We recommend turning these protection settings all the way up while your case is still pending. In other words, make it to where only people you’re friends with/connected with can see your content. You might even be able to limit who can see past posts.

If you have a public profile, you obviously need to make it private. You should also stop automatically accepting new friend requests/followers. As shady as it sounds, people have been known to create fake accounts in order to access a profile. It’s best to not accept any new users until your case has been settled.

Steer Clear of Social Media

At the end of the day, the best rule of thumb is to avoid social media altogether. Yes, it can be difficult to do in today’s constantly-connected world, but it’s only for a period of time. By untethering yourself from social media during the time your case or settlement is pending, you can remove one potential stumbling block from getting in the way of your payout. Use this time to focus on getting healthy and returning to normal.

