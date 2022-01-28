Share the joy













Social Media Savvy: Problem Posts for Your Insurance

Life is stressful. You don’t need any article on the internet to validate your need to mentally and physically distance yourself from the grind of your daily routine. It is everybody’s right to put their emotional health first. It’s how people take a break from their usual circumstances that brings us further into the discussion we’re about to have.

Some people play video games or watch movies. Others simply go out for a nice meal with friends. These are all casual events that present very little thought-processing. It’s simply a decompressing that takes place right in the comfort of your hometown or close nearby.

Other times people want to get further away from their normal routine, quite literally. Going on a vacation is the only thing that keeps many of us sane. It gives us a reason to reevaluate what we enjoy and have fun in our original surroundings when we get back to them.

One of the best parts about going on a trip is sharing it on social media with the people we love. The influx of technology in our fast and modern world means that we are just one click away from distributing our joys and passions with the world. Some do this for innocent reasons, while others want to make their enemies jealous.

When your intentions with vacation posting are not sincere, you make some decisions that may not be good for your reputation. How many times has an athlete accidentally let it be known to their team that they went snowboarding or skating, risking their health and safety when it comes to dangerous physical activities or following pandemic safety protocols and updates?

There are even more ways that social media use can go personally awry for you. Home insurance and social media posts can be a surprisingly volatile mix. If you aren’t aware of the side effects of what you are putting on your Instagram feed, then you need to reevaluate the repercussions of these certain posts.

Are you posing a risk to your insurance company with any of the choices you are making while on vacation? Will your company be able to use any incriminating evidence against you in a time where you are filing a claim and need to be protected against theft or fraud?

We will go over many of the different types of problems that arise when you get too trigger happy on Twitter and Facebook. We will also talk about what you can do to still have fun and capture the moment on vacation without your agent catching wind of poor choices that you may be making.

What are the worst types of social media posts when it comes to insurance?

We need to identify what types of pictures leave you the most vulnerable to your insurance company’s watchful eye. Selfies are the most prominent type of media on most of these social sites, and ones that are taken in the car behind the wheel can be an indication of distracted driving to your insurer.

If you have Type 2 diabetes, you may have been able to find an affordable life insurance policy because you proved to your insurance company that you make great decisions with diet and exercise.

Despite this, your social media is littered with different photos of you enjoying cake, cookies, ice cream, and carbs galore. Your life insurance could be increased or even stripped because of this discovery by your agent that you were dishonest on your application.

These are some of the more intentional lifestyle choices that can be tracked by your social media posts. There are more innocent mistakes that can be made, too, though.

If you live in a neighborhood where there is a history of crime and home break-ins, you should always turn your geolocation off on Instagram. Many insurance companies will take this as you letting potential thieves see that you are out of town and far away from your important items at home.

The whole point of an insurance company giving you coverage is to make sure that they make a profit off of your premiums. A good way to think when you post on social media should be, “How could this affect me? Who will see this and be upset at my actions?” On second thought, this is a good thing to do with basically any actions we take daily.

Can I take any pictures while on vacation?

We don’t want to dissuade you from ever capturing any moment that you want to remember forever from a great vacation. If you go on a Fourth of July getaway to your cabin and want to share it with your friends, go ahead. What about a Labor Day barbeque binge at your cousin’s place? That’s fine. Just keep things simple and aware.

If you don’t think you can do that, find another outlet for your memories and pictures. Maybe go old school and pull out the film or the Polaroid camera for the best times of your day. Record a video and keep it private on YouTube so that only approved subscribers can access it.

Ask your older relatives and family members how they preferred to celebrate vacations and other events before the time of social media and the internet age took over the world. Birthdays, weddings, and graduations were always commemorated, after all. It’s just too bad that social media has made posting the moment more important than living the moment.

Is my insurance agent actively monitoring my social media feed every time I’m away?

The quick answer to this question is clearly no. There is nothing excessive happening behind the scenes that is triggering your social media reveals to your insurance company. These folks are simply trying to be responsible and do their homework on the clients they are taking in.

You are also much more likely to get your agent to peek at your accounts if you are up for renewal or you have just made a claim. The insurance companies want to make sure that you are not liable for a situation, and there is simply more information at their disposal than ever before to react and adjust.

You don’t need to think about your insurance agents every time you log on to Pinterest or Snapchat. You simply need to check yourself for mature behavior on these sites that would be approved by all of the third parties in your life. This means that if it isn’t okay for your family or employer to see something, it’s probably not okay for your insurance.

