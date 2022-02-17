Share the joy













Social Media Presence is a Must for Success

Our lives on social media are a constant barrage of advertisements vying for our attention, compelling us to click the link, learn more, make a purchase. However, some companies excel at this, making their presence stand out in a sea of like products, competitors, and promises. These companies have unlocked the secrets to racking up followers and likes, allowing them to grow their brands and increase their presence relative to their specific product categories. It is expected that the big brands will have a more significant number of followers relative to the category. But even smaller categories have leaders with a solid social media presence. Over 80% of consumers make purchase decisions based on social media posts of friends and family, and nearly that same amount makes purchase decisions based on the companies’ social media posts. It is no wonder companies look to learn from leaders in their respective categories to replicate those lessons.

What allows these companies to have such a commanding presence in the influential world of social media marketing on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and even Snapchat? Several key areas generally differentiate them from the competition, which they leverage to build a loyal consumer base. These include reinforcing a company’s commitment to social causes and social issues that the company strongly supports. It means having a clear voice that is unique and distinctive to that particular brand. Some brands rely on social media influencers to help build and promote the brand. Others encourage engagement within their social media platforms, offering timely responses and strong customer service to address consumer concerns shared across their platforms.

Category Champions

Warby Parker is an eyeglass company with a solid social media presence of nearly 560,000 followers on Instagram and over 763,000 likes on Facebook. They have grown from a primarily online retailer of prescription glasses and sunglasses to include a retail presence.

Wayfair is an e-commerce company specializing in furniture and home goods. They offer over 14 million items and have a substantial social media presence with 7.8 million likes on Facebook and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Starbucks wants to “inspire and nurture the human spirit” through coffee. With over 17.7 million followers on Instagram and 36 million likes on Facebook, they are the undisputed champions of the coffee category. Starbucks believes strongly in connecting with its users by providing the opportunity for consumers to interact directly with them through social media.

Nike is the undisputed champion of athletics on social media. Their presence is felt through its 35 million likes on Facebook and nearly 200 million followers on Instagram. They also have a strong presence on Twitter and YouTube. They have mastered the art of social media to become one of the most recognized brands on earth.

With over 23,000 followers on Instagram and a strong presence on Facebook, Defy is finding its niche in the performance drink product category. Defy alkaline water is high-performance water infused with electrolytes and minerals and is endorsed by former pro football player Terrell Davis, which adds a degree of credibility to the brand.

In the health and beauty category, Dove has nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram and over 27 million likes on Facebook. Their campaigns are compelling as they aim to build self-confidence among women and young children.

Lululemon Athletica has grown to an impressive 2.7 million likes on Facebook and 3.9 million followers on Instagram. They have taken athletic clothing to a whole new level, appealing to all shapes and sizes, and using their ads to inspire people to #livethesweatlife.

Bottom Line

The reality is that without a solid social media presence on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, companies do not stand a chance of effectively reaching consumers and increasing awareness, sales, and ultimately the bottom line. Category leaders and their strongest competitors understand the importance of creating campaigns that capitalize on their strengths, unique product positionings, and the emotions of the end users. Without a solid understanding of the market, users, and category, it is difficult for new players to enter the market effectively. Knowledge of how the leaders execute the social media strategies, leverage their positions as leaders in their categories, and find ways to create new and meaningful content is key to success in social media advertising.

