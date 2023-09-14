Canva Social Media Content Planner Review: Is it a Perfect Tool?

Share the joy

Social Media Posts in Canva with Content Planner

Scheduling social media posts in Canva is quite easy. If you have been an early adapter of this tool, then you know how useful this tool is.

Indeed, there are other tools in the content scheduling space, Canva may stand out for a variety of reasons.

It is known for its user-friendly design capacities. It has ventured into social media content planning with its feature-rich content planner.

This feature streamlines the content creation and scheduling process. It has garnered attention from marketers, content creators, and businesses.

But does its social media content planner live up to the hype?

Standout Features

1.) Content Calendar

The tool offers an intuitive content calendar. It allows you to plan, schedule, and visualize your social media posts at a glance. It supports various platforms, like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

2.) Templates and Designs

Leveraging Canva design experience, the Content Planner provides access to a vast library of customizable templates, making it easier to create eye-catching visuals for your posts.

From images to videos, infographics to stories, the options are virtually limitless.

3.) Collaboration

Teams can collaborate seamlessly within the platform. Multiple users can access, edit, and comment on posts. It facilitates efficient teamwork, especially for businesses with dedicated social media teams.

4.) Publish to Multiple Platforms

With the ability to schedule posts across multiple social media platforms, the content planner eliminates the need for juggling between different scheduling tools. In a way, it can help you save a significant amount of time.

5.) Analytics Integration

The platform also integrates with social media analysis platforms. It enables you to track post performance and make data-driven decisions to refine your strategies.

6.) Mobile Accessibility

The mobile app ensures that you can manage your social media content on the go. Thus, it offers convenience and flexibility.

7.) Easy-to-Use

Every time you schedule a post, it will show up in the Content Planner app. You will love having your posts in one place and see what you have scheduled.

Hover over a thumbnail to see the time for which the post is scheduled.

What’s great is that you can schedule multiple Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn accounts. This is convenient if you run various Facebook pages.

However, it is important to note that you can only schedule a design or post to one social media account. But you can make a copy of it and schedule it to another account.

That is, you make a design for Twitter, schedule it, make a copy, and resize it to a Facebook post size, for instance. But you need to tweak it, if necessary, before scheduling the design to Facebook.

Failing to Post

This is one of the disadvantages of Canva’s Content Planner. You will receive an email from Canva that a post failed to be shared to say, Facebook. It can happen to multiple posts. But you can just reschedule them so all is not lost.

What’s Not to Like?

This versatile feature is only for Pro subscribers. But hey, being a Canva Pro user will let you enjoy many features, in addition to Content Planner.

