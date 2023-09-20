Share the joy

Do you struggle to find real estate social media posts that resonate with your audience? There are plenty of agents who just stare at their phones for hours to find inspiration. Thanks to new Facebook’s algorithm, it is now more difficult to obtain new leads. That’s why it is vital to have a new game plan.

According to this post, social media is the next source of real estate leads. Thus, consider taking more time planning your social media marketing.

Real Estate Social Media Post Ideas To Try

1) Property Tours

Use videos and vertical tours to showcase your listings. Highlight the property’s unique features, such as a beautiful kitchen, spacious backyard, or luxurious master suite. Consider live-streaming tours, as well, for an interactive experience.

2) Client Testimonials

Share success stories from satisfied clients. These testimonials can build credibility and trust with potential leads. They can see that you have helped others find their dream homes.

3) Local Market Updates

You can post about the latest trends, market statistics, and neighborhood developments. Buyers and sellers are often keen to stay informed about local real estate conditions.

4) Behind-the-Scenes

Humanize your brand by showing the faces behind your real estate agency. You may wish to share glimpses of your team’s day-to-day activities and highlight their expertise.

5) Interactive Polls and Quizzes

Engage your audience with interactive content. Ask questions, like “What’s your dream home style?” or “Which neighborhood do you prefer?” To encourage participation and gather insights.

6) Before-and-After Renovations

Showcase your knack for transformation by sharing impressive before-and-after photos of properties you have worked on. This demonstrates your ability to see a property’s potential.

7) Community Spotlight

Highlight local businesses, schools, parks, and attractions to give potential buyers a sense of what it’s like to live in the area. This is especially important for out-of-town buyers.

8) Real Estate Tips and Advice

You may offer valuable insights into the real estate process. Share tips on preparing a home for sale, understanding mortgage rates, or the art of negotiation.

9) Property Stories

Share the unique histories of homes you are selling. People love a good story, and it can make a property more memorable.

10) Interactive Contests

Host contests that encourage user-generated content. For instance, a Best Home Decor contest where followers submit photos of their beautifully decorated homes.

11) Client Celebrations

Celebrate milestones like closing day with your clients. Share photos or videos of happy buyers receiving their keys or sellers finalizing their deals.

12) Market Predictions

Share your insights and predictions for the local real estate market. This demonstrates your expertise and positions you as an industry authority.

13) Educational Webinars

You may also host webinars or live Q&A sessions on topics relevant to real estate. Then, make sure to invite your audience to participate and ask questions.

Choose one of these real estate social media post ideas to help engage with your audience. They can also build trust and generate more leads for your real estate business.

