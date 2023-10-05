Share the joy

Creating social media posts may seem like an easy job. It is if you don’t have a lot of ideas flying inside your head. One of the challenges of social media marketers is how to wrap an idea into a compelling piece of content to capture the audience’s attention.

Enter AI. It can help break the cycle so you can get things moving forward. But how can you create social media posts with AI?

Tools You Can Use to Create a Social Media Post with AI

1) Canva

It is a popular design tool that offers AI-powered features, like Canva Pro’s Magic Resize. It can automatically adjust your design to fit various social media platforms and provides templates for various post types.

For instance, you can post branded images with your logo and social media handles. Previously, it was a time-consuming task. But Canvas tools can be helpful to ensure that your branded images are sleek and non-invasive.

2) Lumen5

This is an AI-powered video creation platform. It can turn text content into engaging video content suitable for social media. You input the text, and it generates video slideshows with relevant visuals and music.

But make sure that you provide your audience with different types of content. You may promote an upcoming event or an offer. It is also a good idea to ask your customer support team about the most requested features or products. You may decide to grant your customers’ wishes.

And there is no better way to announce their wishes than by sharing it on your social media.

3.) Buffer

Buffer offers social media scheduling and publishing tools. It can help you plan and schedule your posts for optimal times. This can also improve engagement.

This tool has an AI assistant that can help you create new posts or repurpose your old content. It can even assist you in sparking new ideas that are click-worthy. It can generate various variants of the said posts so you can experient which ones resonate with your audience well.

4.) Replika

If you want AI assistance with generating conversational or chatbot-style posts, then this chatbot can help you craft engaging social media content through conversation.

You can easily get started after you input your personal details. It is easy to make a life-like Replika. But you need to buy coins or gems to achieve it.

5.) SEMRush

The company introduced an AI Social Content Generator that helps create fresh images and video content for your social media accounts.

With the help of AI, you can maintain consistency with your tone and branding. You can also use this tool to analyze your top competitors. Form there, you can easily discover effective post types and topics.

However, it is important to remember that these tools will assist your creativity and not replace it. Ensure that your content aligns with your brand voice and resonates with your audience. You should stay updated on the latest AI tools and trends. The technology in this field is rapidly evolving.

Creating social media posts with the help of AI can be a valuable way to streamline your content creation process and improve engagement.

