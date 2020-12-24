Social Media Marketing Mistakes to Avoid in 2021

Social media marketing is a critical part of any digital marketing for businesses. But social media sites continue to update their algorithm, thereby, making it vital for you to keep up to date with the developments and changes.

Why focus on social media?

Your target audience is most likely flipping social media apps on their smartphones. They’re not watching television shows or reading books.

They’re using social media to connect with their friends or post updates of their whereabouts.

And because you want to succeed in marketing, you need to be where your customers are. Social media is the best place to be.

Instead, you’ll learn what mistakes you must avoid when you plan your marketing on social media.

Indeed, social media is vital for your marketing’s success. But not all brands can have a strong presence using social media. Some of them can’t beat their competitors.

It’s important to be aware of these things so you can set your game right on track from the start.

Mistakes to Avoid

1) Starting Social Media Marketing without a Plan

Without a plan, you don’t know what to do next after publishing one or two posts. You won’t know what platforms you must focus on.

After all, you can’t be on all social media platforms. More on this later.

That said, you must have a concrete plan of action for every step.

When planning your course of action, you must know your objectives. Then, clarify who are the people you want to reach so you can determine what channels you can use to help you achieve your objectives.

Make sure that you prioritize the social networks where your audience is hanging out.

In this case, you need to research the market so you know what platforms your target audience is most active on.

You should also set guidelines for your brand to know what brand voice, emojis, and hashtags to use. Here, you can set the protocol you must follow when you interact with your followers.

After that, you must plan your content.

You can’t just post links or articles to your social media profile. You need to include the type of content that can help you achieve your objectives.

With thorough planning, you’ll know when and how often you must post.

It’s vital because posting inconsistently can greatly affect the outcome of your marketing efforts.

And this leads us to the next mistake that most marketers make when marketing on social media.

2) Inconsistent Publishing

During the first few days or weeks of marketing on social media, you’re still motivated to post often. But after that, your motivation fades.

It’s understandable because you’re a busy entrepreneur. Plus, you may have unrealistic expectations about social media. That is, you want immediate results.

Many entrepreneurs thought that when they use social media to promote their brand, they’ll get results immediately.

That’s why when they don’t see results after a month, they stop.

Then, they’ll begin to publish posts again. After a while, they’ll stop again.

When you post inconsistently, though, your audience will question how consistent your brand is in general.

On the other hand, if you post consistently, your audience will think that you’re consistent in each aspect of your business.

Furthermore, posting consistently will train the algorithm to ensure that your content shows up to more people frequently.

However, you can’t just post anything just to meet the guideline of posting consistently.

You need to only post content that offers value to your audience.

In that way, they’re likely to engage with it and the algorithm will pick it up as a sign that your content is valuable so it will show it to more people.

Posting inconsistently is also the result of being on every social media platform at once, which is another mistake you must avoid.

3) Being on Every Social Media Site at Once

During the start of your campaign, though, it’s okay to be present on as many social media platforms as you can. The purpose here is to know which platforms your audience is using.

Now after you gathered enough data, you can determine what social media platform you must focus on.

Remember that just because LinkedIn is ideal for professionals, doesn’t mean that you must focus your attention on this platform.

It can be that your target customers are professionals but they’re not hanging out at LinkedIn.

Instead, they prefer Pinterest or Instagram.

Through the data gathered, you can determine which platforms are giving you the right engagement and traffic.

Use Google Analytics to help you know where your visitors are coming from.

For instance, if GA is showing you that most of your visitors are coming from Pinterest and Twitter, then these are the two channels you must focus your marketing.

But just because you know the channels that are giving you traffic and engagement, it doesn’t mean that you can just publish any content for your audience.

4) Publishing Content That Disconnects from Your Brand

It’s not easy to publish content that can boost your brand’s presence on social media.

Because you want to increase engagement, you post interesting and informative content. This is ideal. But is your content related to your brand?

If not, then you’re just hurting your brand.

Indeed, you must avoid posting content that only talks about your business. You must always remember to publish content that aligns with your brand.

For instance, if your brand is in the finance department, you may talk about marketing, entertainment, and health.

When you choose a topic to post on your social media profile, it has to connect directly to the products you offer.

For example, if you post content about supermodels, you can connect it to the posture corrector that you sell on your site.

Why they’re connected? Supermodels are always practicing good posture. You don’t have to be a supermodel to have good posture. Rather, you can achieve good posture by wearing a posture corrector.

Conclusion

Social media is a useful tool to help your brands grow in 2021. You can use it to engage with your audience and promote your brand. But you can’t succeed in social media marketing if you always fall for these mistakes.

