Hashtag is so popular that it appears in the Oxford Dictionary. It first appeared in 2014. That is how relevant this word is. And the use of it is vital to group conversations on social media. And in social media marketing, hashtags are significant. Will they still be a thing in 2024?

The Current State of Hashtags in Social Media Marketing

Hashtags continue to play an integral marketing. TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms rely on them for content discovery. The use of it can help identify trends.

But the usage has evolved beyond the original intent. Some argue that the volume of hashtags on some platforms diluted their effectiveness. Critics point to the potential for hashtag fatigue. That is, users will be overwhelmed by the number of hashtags accompanying posts.

The Increasing Demand for Visual Content

In recent years, there has been a significant shift to visual content. Instagram and TikTok have emphasized the importance of images and short videos. Users are more engaged with content that relies less on text.

This shift has prompted questions about the relevance of hashtags, as visuals often take precedence over textual elements.

Instagram, for instance, has an Explore Page. TikTok has a For You page suggesting that algorithms are more sophisticated now in delivering content without relying on hashtags.

How to Properly Use Hashtags?

Be Concise and Specific

It is tempting to use a multitude of hashtags to boost visibility. But it is vital to prioritize quality over quantity. Aim for a balance by using a mix of broad and niche-specific hashtags.

Specific hashtags help narrow down the audience. They ensure that your content reaches users who are genuinely interested in your industry or product.

Avoid generic overused hashtags that may dilute the impact of your message.

Create Branded Hashtags

Establishing a unique and memorable branded hashtag can be a game-changer for your social media marketing efforts. A branded hashtag can set your brand apart and encourage user-generated content.

Ensure that your branded hashtag is easy to spell and relevant to your brand. It must also encourage user participation.

Furthermore, you should promote it consistently across your marketing channels. This will help in building recognition.

Harness Trending Hashtags

As you stay abreast of trending hashtags, your brand can participate in relevant conversations. You can also ride the wave of popular trends.

But you must exercise caution and ensure that your content aligns with the essence of the trending hashtag.

You should not hijack a trending hashtag for unrelated content as it can only backfire. It will result in a disconnect with your audience.

Customize Hashtags for Every Platform

Different social media platforms have unique characteristics. Your hashtag strategy should reflect this diversity.

For instance, Instagram favors a higher number of hashtags. Twitter users, on the other hand, engage better with fewer hashtags.

You should understand the nuances of every platform and tailor your strategy accordingly. In this way, you can fully optimize engagement.

Master the Art of Using Hashtags in Social Media Marketing

The use of hashtags in social marketing requires a thoughtful and strategic approach. You can harness its power to elevate your brand’s online presence and engagement. Use them wisely and effectively to boost your social media marketing efforts to new heights.

