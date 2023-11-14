Share the joy

When millennials find homes, most of them turn to the Internet and use their social media accounts to search for the perfect abode. Unfortunately, only 77% of realtors utilize social media for business purposes. Whether you like it or not, social media is vital to growing your real estate business. Hence, knowing the right social media marketing for real estate is vital for your success in this industry.

But one of the most important questions you need to answer is what platforms to use to increase leads.

Platforms for Social Media Marketing for Real Estate

Instagram

It has been a powerful tool for real estate marketing for several years. It is only getting more influential in 2024 and beyond.

With features like IG Stories and the ability to create visually stunning posts, this platform is a must for real estate agents.

You can expect that more real estate professionals will leverage Instagram to showcase properties, create visually appealing content, and engage with potential buyers and sellers.

One trend to watch on Instagram is the increased use of augmented reality and virtual reality features. These technologies can provide virtual property tours, allowing potential buyers to explore homes from the comfort of their own devices.

IG’s evolving features make it an ideal platform for staying ahead of the curve in real estate marketing.

TikTok

It has taken the world by storm. It is not just for dancing and comedy videos, mind you. Real estate professionals are discovering the potential of TikTok as a marketing tool.

In 2024, you can expect to see more real estate agents using TikTok to create engaging, short-form videos that showcase properties, provide home-buying tips, and share industry insights.

TikTok’s algorithm is designed to help content go viral, making it an excellent platform for reaching a broad audience quickly. The real estate industry can leverage TikTok’s format to make listings more appealing and offer informative, engaging content that resonates with younger, tech-savvy audiences.

LinkedIn

It is often associated with professional networks. It is also a valuable platform for real estate professionals.

LinkedIn will continue to be the go-to platform for connecting with other industry experts, sharing knowledge, and building a professional brand.

Real estate agents can use LinkedIn to establish themselves as thought leaders in the field and foster meaningful business relationships.

YouTube

Video marketing is on the rise. YouTube remains the dominant platform for video content. Real estate agents can use YouTube to create property tours, neighborhood guides, market updates, and educational content.

Expect to see even more real estate professionals building their YouTube channels to engage with a broad audience.

YouTube’s search engine optimization capabilities make it an ideal platform for real estate agents to target specific keywords and attract potential buyers and sellers.

With the right video content and strategy, this platform can be a game-changer in your real estate business.

Unique Opportunities Await

These platforms can offer unique opportunities for social media marketing for real estate to connect with clients, showcase properties and establish expertise.

