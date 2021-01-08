Social Media Is Crucial For Your Brand

Social Media is all the rage and not just for the young. Everyone from teens to moms and dads and even grandparents are using it. With millions of Americans and billions of people worldwide utilizing social media, getting your business in front of those users is crucial for any business’ marketing strategy.

Pew Research reports that over 70% of all Americans are on social media in some form, with Facebook being king of the formats used. All that usage on various social media channels means that you’re all-but-invisible to your potential customers if you aren’t marketing through social media.

Social Media Marketing

Social Media Marketing is a marketing strategy that uses websites and social media platforms to target potential consumers with your brand and your products. By using social media to market to potential customers, you can expose your brand to new customers, engage with current and past customers, as well as position your brand in the light you’d like to be seen.

Social media can have a wide swath of potential exposure for your brand. You can use boosted posts, images and video, contests, and surveys, and much, much more to get your brand exposed to a massive audience with a detailed strategy.

Blog posts: Using blog posts to highlight something meaningful for your audience to know is an excellent way to stay relevant to potential audiences.

Video and Images: Video is one of the most compelling and consumed forms of content on the internet. Having a plan that includes highly engaging images and video is a must for your strategy.

Contests and Surveys: Using a survey helps you understand what interests your audience and pairing that with a contest giveaway is a great way to expose your brand to the participant’s friends, family, and colleagues.

One of the most successful strategies right now is using a social media influencer to promote your brand and product. Let’s discuss what an influencer is and how it may be considered for your marketing strategy.

Influencer Marketing

What is influencer marketing? In short, influencer marketing is a type of marketing that utilizes an industry leader or celebrity to enhance brand awareness, recognition, and following (loyalty) to a selected group of potential consumers.

Influencers are the new faces of many companies, whether it’s disclosed to the consumer or not, and utilizing their reach and influence is an essential tactic for many businesses. Understand, though, that there are a lot of recent changes with regards to regulations on disclosures by influencers and whether they are paid for their posts or not.

It’s estimated that influencer marketing as a growth industry can be valued at approximately $14 billion by 2022. Due to their reach and exposure, influencer marketing is one of the most cost-efficient ways for your brand to get in front of potential customers. People like the comfort of making a purchase recommended by someone they trust and social media influencer’s recommendations go a long way toward building brand trust and sales.

Return on Investment with Social Media Marketing

Whatever you decide as your broad or local social media marketing strategy, there are some profound benefits versus traditional marketing strategies. With social media marketing, the benefits include:

Lowered Labor Costs: By utilizing a social media marketing strategy, you can hire out a specialist to enact a campaign, put it in action, and it becomes a passive activity as the social media platform will automate your exposure. This automated process allows you to assign your team to more critical tasks and will enable you to lower your overall labor costs as a result.

By utilizing a social media marketing strategy, you can hire out a specialist to enact a campaign, put it in action, and it becomes a passive activity as the social media platform will automate your exposure. This automated process allows you to assign your team to more critical tasks and will enable you to lower your overall labor costs as a result. Consistent, Constant Brand Exposure: By having an active social media program, you’ll be able to get your brand in front of your customer pool with important information and stay front-of-mind for them as they get ready for purchase of your product.

By having an active social media program, you’ll be able to get your brand in front of your customer pool with important information and stay front-of-mind for them as they get ready for purchase of your product. Brand Benefits: By offering consistent exposure for your brand, you’ll also be able to expose your product and brand’s benefits regularly to improve brand awareness and loyalty.

By offering consistent exposure for your brand, you’ll also be able to expose your product and brand’s benefits regularly to improve brand awareness and loyalty. Expand Your Brand: With an automated social media marketing strategy, you will be able to reach a wider audience, either by targeting new clients to increase your pool of potential customers or by the content you provide is so informative, relevant, or important that your current audience “shares” it to their sphere of friends, family, and colleagues.

Social media is the king right now. It’s everywhere from on our phones, tablets, computers, and if you don’t have a social media marketing strategy for your business, you’re sorely missing out.