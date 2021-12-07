Share the joy













Social Media for Accountants and Other Marketing Techniques

If you’re in search of the best marketing techniques for accountants, you’ve come to the right place. In this post, we will talk about some of the top strategies for marketing, including social media, that will assist you when it comes to attracting new clients. Let’s take a closer peek.

Social Media

Your approach to social media marketing will greatly depend on your target demographic. This is because a social media for accountants tends to cater better to some audiences than to others. For example, LinkedIn caters more to professionals while Instagram tends to be more for creative types. The platform choice itself isn’t as important as making sure you’re posting content that’s beneficial to your audience. It can also help to automate your posts so that you can spend your time helping your clients.

Viral Marketing

This one happens to be a tough nut to crack, but if you can accomplish it, the rewards are definitely worth the effort. Viral marketing comes in many shapes, but the general idea is to start a campaign focused on something that may be currently trending. You’ll definitely need to turn on your creative lights in order to make this strategy work.

Blog About It

This is a favorite strategy for marketing for some, and for a good reason. If you create blog posts that show up on the first page of Google for the topic you happen to be writing about, you’ll do well indeed. When your target audience searches for that topic, your blog will come up and this will drive traffic to your website. Some of that traffic will then convert to leads, and some of those will convert to clients.

Podcasts

Podcasting is quite popular right now, and not too many accountants are doing it. The good thing about this is that you’ll get a foothold in the podcasting arena if you begin now. If you’re able to create a routine with the podcasts and can deliver pertinent and valuable information to your audience, listeners will get to know you better. Because of this, podcasts can be a fantastic way to grow your brand while simultaneously creating trust with your listeners.

Newsletters

When it comes to newsletters, there are a few tricks to making them effective and converting leads into dollars. One of them is to deliver value. You also need to choose a theme and make sure that you stick with it. It’s also important to schedule a time and day for your newsletter to go out and stick with it so potential clients know when to expect to hear from you. Finally, keep it simple. Remember that you’re the professional and your readers might not be as well versed and knowledgeable about your business as you. Don’t talk down to them but don’t bore them with jargon either.

Paid Ads

Paid ads are worth considering but be wary at the same time. The good thing about something like Google Ads is that it allows you to essentially flip the switch to see instant traffic to your site. The issue with this is that it isn’t always the type of traffic you desire, and it can be expensive. Most accountants also don’t always have a good process for sales, and this means you’re just burning through your leads. However, if you DO have a good sales process, then this might be a good option for you.

So which strategy should you start with? Social media for accountants can be incredibly effective, as can viral marketing and podcasts. However, you need to also consider what types of outlets will reach more people in your target audience. The more effectively you do this, the faster your business will grow.

