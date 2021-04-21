Social Media Brings People Together, But May Drain Your Mental Health

Since Friendster hit the internet in 2002, social media companies have been popping up and disappearing at varying success levels. Right now, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok are among the giants in bringing people together from the four corners of the globe. And while it seems great to make the world smaller and the connections stronger, too much social media with the absence of face-to-face interaction can severely impact your mental health.

Even if you have your fair share of in-person meetings, the persona and life portrayed on social media give a skewed view of actual life. As such, it can make even the most limited social media user question their own life as compared to the ones shown online.

Social Media During the Pandemic

Shortly after the shutdown of the world in March 2020, those members of society quarantined inside their homes with limited or no access to the outside world turned to social media for personal interactions. While that was good and it served an important purpose, nothing can replace real-life social situations.

However, social media played an essential part in maintaining some degree of mental health by giving people a much-needed social outlet. The medium also provided options for therapeutic techniques to deal with stress as doctors jumped on social media platforms to help the public in isolation.

In addition to that, museums and zoos opened up an online presence to keep people connected–as did churches. For a glimpse of how churches may have kept their congregations together, click here.

But, the pandemic is a special circumstance and shouldn’t represent the way we interact with each other as a whole. Humans are generally social creatures who need other humans to interact with to stay mentally sound. We shouldn’t rely solely on social media to get the social stimulation humans seem to require under normal circumstances. Remaining in isolation with only false front social media lives as a metric for our own lives can be mentally draining.

Looking at the Platforms

As you know, there are varying social media platforms to choose from, and each one gives you a different experience. Facebook is a good way to stay in touch with friends and family but doesn’t really give you a person-to-person feel without using Facebook Messenger. On the other hand, Twitter is quick moving and is a good platform for tracking trends and following what’s going on in society in real-time. Although people can and do interact on Twitter, it does very little to fulfill any kind of social need.

Instagram, an extension of Facebook, lets you see a snapshot of a person’s life, while Instagram stories go a little further, giving the user a bit more time to interact with followers. That said, Instagram doesn’t lend well to conversation, as the focus is mainly on images.

TikTok’s ramp-up during the pandemic happened mainly because the platform is interactive. This platform not only gives you a video, but it gives you a glimpse of another person’s personality, making it easier to connect with them.

Even though you do get social interaction to varying degrees from these platforms, they do well to complement real-life social needs, not replace them.

Limiting Exposure to Social Media

If you find yourself comparing your life to ones you see on a social media screen, it’s time to limit your exposure. Because even if you don’t realize it, you could be internalizing these comparisons, which may affect your mental health. So, while social media has its place now in society, it’s meant for use in conjunction with real life. Overusing the tool could be exposing you to harm.

The Good Old Face-to-Face

Once the pandemic wanes and people move back to their everyday lives, it’s essential to come out from behind the screen and interact with people again. In some form or another, social media will likely remain part of our lives, but just a part. Only when we keep these platforms in their proper place and use them as intended can we do so in a healthy way.