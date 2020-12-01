6 Social Media Automation Strategies to Work Smarter in 2021

Do you manage your site’s social media platforms? If you do, then you know how time-consuming it is to brainstorm about the best content to publish and write copy for every platform.

Thankfully, some tools can automate the process.

In this post, you will find social media automation strategies that you can use today. But first, let’s talk about the usefulness of social media automation tools.

What are the Benefits of Social Media Automation?

The main benefit is that it reduces the time it takes for you to gather posts last minute.

You can curate content and schedule posts in advance.

As a result, you’ll have more time engaging with your audience to help you grow your account.

Now that you know the benefits of social media automation let’s look at how you can use it to work smarter.

1) Know When to Automate Posts to Know the Best Times to Publish Updates

Before you automate your social media marketing, you must understand that you must not automate everything. Instead, you must know when to automate and engagement.

When it comes to content curation, you need to automate it. Doing it this way will help you provide a way to publish updates at the best times for your audience.

Since it frees you up, you can have more time finding amazing content that you can share to your followers.

You should also automate your RSS but avoid automating customer interactions. Remember that customers would want you to be unique and they appreciate your individual response on social media.

Regarding content, you must follow the 5-3-4 rule of sharing content on social media. It means that for every 10 updates you post, 5 of them must be content from others, 3 must be your own own content and 2 personal posts to let your audience know that you’re human.

2) Understand How Social Listening Tools Work to Spy Your Competitors

Social media automation tools aren’t only for scheduling posts but you can also use them for social listening or monitoring.

Social monitoring is vital to find out what people are saying about your company or industry.

Hootsuite is one social media automation tool that also provides social listening tool. You can set up its social listening tool to see brand mentions, follow keywords, topics or hashtags so you can better see what is happening in your industry.

You can also follow your competitors that will help you create ideas for your social media accounts.

3) Customize Post to Every Channel to Avoid Looking Spammy

Remember that every platform has its ow rules, tones and styles. In that case, make sure that you write posts that are specific for each channel.

For instance, if you’re in the health industry, the most popular platforms you can use are Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Then, when you post on Twitter, it has to be short and sweet because of the platform’s character limit. That’s why it’s a great platform that lets you share breaking news about your industry.

Avoid looking spammy by using a lot of hashtags on Facebook or LinkedIn. On Facebook, maximum of two hashtags can work best.

LinkedIn, on the other hand, recommends up to 5 hashtags for every post.

4) Publish Timely Posts to Tell Your Audience That You Don’t Automate Everything

As mentioned, you must avoid automating everything. Otherwise, people will notice it. Automating everything is one of the biggest gaffes of many businesses.

To augment your scheduled content, you need to include timely posts.

In that case, you need to be flexible when you automate your content. Doing so will help you add in last-minute updates.

When you post live, you’re adding voice to relevant trends.

For that reason, you must only schedule your content a week in advance. In this way, you will stay relevant.

It also lets you post non-automated content to react to a trending or breaking news.

5) Engage with Your Audience on Down Time

Social media automation will not guarantee that you will have a strong following. Instead, the key to getting a significant number of followers is to interact with your audience.

Use your downtime to respond or leave memorable comments to your followers. It would help if you also went to other accounts’ posts to share their updates or leave comments.

It would help if you also used this time to refresh your profile to give it a human touch. When you provide a personal touch to your account, your followers will notice it.

As a result, you gain their trust. And when you achieve that, your impact online will be potent.

6) Use Chatbots to Provide Customer Support

To further provide your social media account a human touch, you need to use chatbots.

A chatbot can streamline your marketing and offers your customers the support they need when viewing your account.

You can add automated replies to your customers when they wish to ask questions about your products and services.

For instance, if they wish to know your business hours, you can automate your reply.

A chatbot can also help tell your customers that you’ll get back to them to provide valuable resources.

Don’t Overdo It

Automating your social content can be useful if you’re too busy updating your social media accounts. But you must avoid overdoing it.

If you overdo it, you will sound too indifferent, and it can antagonize your customers. To maximize the benefits of automation, you need to strike the right balance.

With the right social media automation strategy, you can be in several channels while still providing your customers with a personalized approach.

Be responsive when your customers ask questions. Make sure to customize your captions to fit the platform you’re using.

And most of all, publish timely posts to better connect with your customers.

Conclusion

Since every social media profile is different, it’s ideal that you figure out the best way to automate your content. Use a social media automation strategy with the right balance of engagement and scheduling.

In the long run, conversation with your audience will pay dividends.

Do you have something to add? Please let me know in the comments section below.