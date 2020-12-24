Social Media as a New E-Commerce Platform

If you have mostly been homebound during the pandemic, then you would have done so much of this adrenaline-pumping sport: online shopping. Aside from revealing the goodness in everyone’s hearts, COVID-19 has also been able to demonstrate how much we need digital platforms and the authority these wield over the market. Today, before you enter your Tessabit coupon, we’d recommend taking one more look around social media. But don’t worry, because we’ll explain why.

Social Media Popularity

According to Statista, people all over the world spend an average of 144 minutes on social media daily; in one country, citizens even spend a whopping 233 minutes a day. Clearly, the internet is a big part of our lives now and it is here to stay. This is something that big brands have caught on for some time now. That is why those with the deepest advertising pockets have made sure that they have allotted resources for social media marketing by harnessing the power of influencers and ingenuity of viral posts.

The New Digital Highway

But since people are already talking about products on social media, why the need to take people out of that platform and have them proceed elsewhere for their purchase? Since everyone already spends so much of their waking hours on Facebook or Instagram, it was the next logical step. After all, the best time to convince someone to cough up money is when you have their absolute attention.

In some ways, Facebook and other social media platforms also level the playing field for all brands big or small. Whether you are already a household name or just a budding entrepreneur, the charges for digital campaigns are the same and only depend on the scope of the audience you want to reach. Instagram feeds are the new virtual highways where business owners who couldn’t afford billboard advertisements can now hope to reach as many customers at much cheaper expense.

The Power of Big Data

They say it’s not the amount of data that you have, it’s what you do with it that matters. And social media is a goldmine of personal data, where a lot of people tend to share more information than is really necessary. Despite the mistrust that people have voiced out over the years for Facebook, millions continue to surrender information willingly to this big internet company. Nowadays, giants like Google can predict people’s actions based on historical behavior. And that is really just the tip of the iceberg.

The good news is the concept of big data is not all that foreboding because it has its uses that benefit us. Gone are the days when companies had to rely on hit-or-miss advertising with flyers stuck on windshields or dropped randomly in mailboxes. With the amount of information available about users, consumers can now be specifically targeted. This means, you and I can get tailored marketing suited to our personal tastes. And while the technology is still a bit imperfect, it can only get better over time.

Who knows, with the democratizing power of social media, you might even be the next up-and-coming entrepreneur waiting to go viral on the internet.