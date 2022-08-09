Snap’s new supervision tool will help parents monitor their children on Snapchat

Share the joy

Snap is rolling out a new supervision tool to help parents monitor their children on Snapchat. The new tool mimics how parents and teenagers interact in the real world. The new “Family Center” hub is a new tool that allows parents to keep tabs on who their teens chat with on Snapchat without hearing what they are saying.

To get started, parents and the child must accept the Family Center invite before the supervision tools can start working. A parent can see the whole of the child’s friends list and a list of accounts they have interacted with in the last seven days and report concerning accounts to Snap’s Trust and Safety Team; this, however, only comes into effect after invites have been accepted.

“Our goal was to create a set of tools designed to reflect the dynamics of real-world relationships and foster collaboration and trust between parents and teens,” Snap said in a blog post.

Snap plans to roll out the new Family Center tools in the next couple of weeks, which include tools that allow parents to view the new friends their children have added along with additional content controls.

Snap said it worked with families to develop the Family Center. The company said this helped it to understand the needs of both parents and teens. “We also consulted with experts in online safety and wellbeing to incorporate their feedback and insights. Our goal was to create a set of tools designed to reflect the dynamics of real-world relationships and foster collaboration and trust between parents and teens.”

A couple of weeks ago, Snap announced that it had finally landed on desktop. For starters, the web version will be available to Snapchat plus subscribers, but that will only be for a while until it becomes available to everyone.

You can send messages and snaps, and also chat video and make regular calls. The web version will also bring Lenses feature to video calls in the future.

Snapchat+ subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to access the web version for me now, while a wider roll out has been planned for a later date. Before the global roll out however, Snap plans to roll out the desktop version in France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

