Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 announced

Qualcomm has announced its new upper mid-range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset. And take note that there were no Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 and no Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 ever released. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset only even made it to a few devices.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 brings with it substantial performance and power efficiency improvements. The main Kryo CPU core clocks at 2.91GHz. And the 1+3+4 CPU package delivers more than 50% more performance compared to the SD7 Gen 1.

Its yet-to-be-named Adreno GPU boasts a 2x performance increase. Its efficiency gains are a modest at 13% in different scenarios.

No detailed specs of the CPU or the GPU package yet. Devices coming with the latest chipset will arrive this month, so we’ll learn more about the internal specs soon.

Other mobile platform features include Auto Variable Rate Shading. It renders foreground gaming scenes in high resolution and leaves the background in low resolution to reduce power consumption and resources. The Volumetric Rendering is another feature on board. It debuted on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

The ISP has been upgraded to 18-bit Triple ISP. It comes with improved low-light photography by stacking 30 images into one. The chipset also supports 200MP cameras and HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously.

The Qualcomm AI Engine, featuring the robust Qualcomm Hexagon Processor, enables up to 2x better AI performance. Our Qualcomm Sensing Hub features a dedicated AI processor allowing for contextually aware use cases such as user activity recognition and acoustic scene detection.

In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 uses the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System with up to 4.4 Gbps download.

The Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System delivers blazing 5G speeds, with downloads up to 4.4 Gbps, outstanding power efficiency, and global accessibility. Plus, new-in-series 5G/4G Dual-Sim Dual Active supports two SIMs at once for travel or flexibility between work and play. FastConnect 6900 enables extremely responsive Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for streaming, gaming, and more.

