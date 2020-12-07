Snapchat’s new Cartoon Lens turns you into a cartoon character

Image Credit: Mirror

Snapchat has launched a new filter that shows exactly [not really] what you would look like as a cartoon character. The new AR filter uses machine learning to transform your face, and giving you anime-like features.

“Snapchat has rolled out a brand new Snapchat Lens that lets Snapchatters transform themselves into their own, unique cartoon character in real time, right before your eyes!” Snapchat said per The Mirror. “Available globally on most people’s Carousel, the Lens uses machine learning to create a unique look just for you. Or, tap the Camera Roll button when the Lens is activated to see another image appear in anime-style too.”

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the new Snapchat cartoon filter:

· Make sure you have the latest version of the Snapchat app for either iOS or Android.

· Open the Lens Carousal by pressing the Smiley icon or tapping on the screen.

· Locate the Cartoon Lens in carousal.

· Or tap the Explore icon, and search for cartoons if you cannot find it in the carousal.

· Take a photo or video Snap of yourself using the Lens, or tap the Camera Roll button to try out the Lens on the other photos in your Camera Roll.

· Tap the blue arrow icon to send your friends your Snap, or post your Story to or post to Spotlight.

In October, Snapchat launched a new tool called Friendship Time Capsule. The tool allows you to take future selfies with your friends in a future time and place. Coming at a time people are finding it increasingly difficult to socialize and go to their favorite spots together as friends, the tool helps friends reconnect via augmented reality. Snapchat’s Friendship Time Capsule is powered by machine learning that allows you and your friends to get a peep into various scenarios in the future.

To use the Friendship Time Capsule, snap a selfie, choose a year and then send the picture to a friend. The future will have both of you into different scenarios together, such as visiting the moon, from now up until 2120. The machine learning tech will also age friends according to what year they are virtually traveling to.

COVID-19 like I said earlier, has severed a lot of friendship and kept friends apart because that seems to be the only way to slow down the spread of the virus. That said, there has to be a way out of staying apart for far too long–and that is where I think the Snapchat Friendship Time Capsule can be of great help to millions of people.