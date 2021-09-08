Snapchat’s new “Birthday Mini” helps you to track and celebrate friends’ birthday

Share the joy













Snap has launched a fun new way to track and celebrate your friends’ birthday. The picture-sharing app has introduced a new Birthday Mini feature that gives you one place to see a list of all your friends’ upcoming birthday within the app. the new fun feature gives you the option to organize things by how soon these birthdays are coming or by their zodiac signs. You can access the new Birthday Mini by tapping the rocket icon in Snapchat or by searching for it individually.

In order to prevent abuse of the feature, the new Birthday Mini will not display the year of birth of your friend nor their exact age. Other Snapchat users will also not be able to view or see your birthdate and related information. Friends who have not given Snapchat consent to display their birthdate will also have this information hidden from public view.

Prior to this update, Snapchat users got alerted to a friend’s birthday through an emoji in his feed. The new Birthday Mini according to Engadget, is available to users starting from today.

The app has evolved over the years, and despite stalling in growth a couple of times in the past, Snapchat remains the favorite of millions of people out there. In May, Snap announced that it had hit an important milestone—500 million monthly active userbase—that is some achievement.

Before that announcement, Snap had never released its monthly active user base—the company had instead often made public its daily user base. During this year’s Snap Partner Summit, the ephemeral image sharing app shared a slew of new AR features that could help to push its monetization plans.

Some of the features announced last May by Snap include:

Public Profiles for Business: This new feature allows brands to showcase their products and artificial reality lenses. These profiles others include Shop pages that allows you to browse brands’ catalogs and buy goods directly from the Snapchat app.

Wrist Tracking: The company also announced a wrist tracking technology that allows you to use AR lenses to try on jewelry and watches.

Screenshot: This feature allows you to use the Snapchat camera to scan a friend’s outfit and shop for similar products recommended by the app.

Connected Lenses: This feature allows friends in distant places to interact with the same virtual lenses. To get started, a company will have a lens that allows users to build a Lego kit together.

