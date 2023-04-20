Snapchat’s ChatGPT-powered chatbot is now available to all users

Share the joy

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, revealed on Wednesday that its customized My AI chatbot is now available to all app users. Previously, the function, powered by the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, was only available to paying Snapchat+ subscribers.

According to the business, the gadget provides advice, answers questions, assists users in making plans. It can even produce a haiku in seconds. It may be brought into conversation with friends by mentioning it with “@MyAI.” Users can even give it a name and design a custom Bitmoji avatar for it to make it more personal.

The move comes more than a month after ChatGPT maker OpenAI granted third-party firms access to its chatbot. Snap, Instacart, and the tutoring software Quizlet were among the first partners to try out ChatGPT.

ChatGPT has astounded many users with its astonishing capacity. It can write creative articles, novels, and song lyrics in response to human requests since debuting in November 2022. The first surge of interest in the tool rekindled a race among tech companies. They are now trying to build and implement comparable AI technologies in their offerings.

Each of the first firms to use ChatGPT’s capability has a somewhat different concept for how to use it. Taken together, these services may demonstrate how beneficial AI chatbots may be in our daily lives. They also show how much people desire to connect with them for customer support and other purposes across their favorite applications.

Adding ChatGPT functionality may potentially provide certain concerns. The technology, trained on massive amounts of web data, can disseminate incorrect information. It can also reply to people in ways they may find inappropriate.

Snap stated in a blog post on Wednesday, “My AI is far from perfect, but we’ve made a lot of progress.”

It claims that 99.5% of My AI replies adhere to its community criteria. Snap claimed it adjusted to “help protect against inappropriate or harmful responses.” It’s also adding moderation technology and including the new option in its in-app parental tools.

“We will continue to use these early learnings to make AI a more safe, fun, and useful experience, and we’re eager to hear your thoughts,” added the business.

