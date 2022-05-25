Snapchat warns of missing its Q2 2022 targets, market value dives

Share the joy

Snapchat has sent a guidance note to the SEC affecting its overall revenue estimates for Q2 2022. It would miss the targets set during its Q1 earnings report last month.

“Since we issued guidance on April 21, 2022, the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated. As a result, we believe it is likely that we will report revenue and adjusted EBITDA below the low end of our Q2 2022 guidance range,” writes Snap.

With the global disruptions, from Ukraine to the pandemic, Snap has tough operating conditions to overcome. Still, issuing the guidance a month after setting targets is concerning. The landscape is changing rapidly. Platforms that heavily rely on the European market are crippling.

As quickly as Snap sent the guidance, its shares fell by as much as 41%. The company lost $15 billion in market value at a certain time.

Snap’s update rippled. The impact and concern that rival platforms would also be hit gobbled billions of dollars in digital advertising money. Meta, Google, Twitter, and Pinterest had their fair share of drops.

We have yet to see the full impact on the digital market. But for sure, Snap will not be alone in hurting its advertising spend.

Many questions are thrown. Will Snap still get new suitors to its AR campaign? How will this affect Elon Musk’s pending Twitter takeover?

Meta may be a candidate suitor. After all, it did offer Snapchat $3 billion nearly a decade ago when it was on the rise. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel declined.

Now, Snap’s presence is ubiquitous. It has established a name for itself, especially in AR development. And Meta is on its heels.

With the company’s established products, Snap’s Spectacles is highly likely to sell hotter than Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories.

Still, Snapchat has a positive outlook.

“We remain excited about the long-term opportunity to grow our business. Our community continues to grow, and we continue to see strong engagement across Snapchat, and continue to see significant opportunities to grow our average revenue per user over the long term,” adds the company.

