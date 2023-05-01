Snapchat Users Hate “My AI”

Share the joy

Snapchat My AI

Most tech companies now are trying to incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI) into their products. For instance, Microsoft integrated ChatGPT into its Office suite. It makes sense because you can use it to transform a marketing proposal into a PowerPoint presentation.

Another tech company that rolled out its AI-powered assistant was Notion. Users can ask the platform to summarize an article or write a blog post about a new marketing campaign.

How this generative AI is being used in these situations makes sense. But Snapchat’s addition of AI does not.

Harmless, Helpful Companion

The company marketed it as a harmless and helpful companion. It does things like writing a song for your friend who loves these.

“Say hi to My AI, our new chatbot located at the top of your chat. Write a song for your bestie who loves cheese, find the best IYKYK restaurant, or Snap it a photo of your garden to find the perfect recipe. Now free for all Snapchatters.”

As a messaging service, Snapchat thinks that it is well-positioned to add it to its platform. It wants its users to talk to AI every day.

Although writing songs for your friend who loves a Mini Cooper is a harmless behavior, My AI sparked concerns regrind its safety and user privacy.

According to this post, the bot can talk to users about sex and alcohol, as well as drugs. Yes, even if the user is underage. What’s scarier is that the AI knows your location and has your snap map.

However, according to Snap’s post:

“When a Snapchatter uses My AI for the first time, they receive a notice explaining that it may use information they share with Snapchat to personalize responses. My AI shares personalized location recommendations with you in response to your requests only if you’re sharing your location information with Snapchat.”

If you stop sharing your location, it can take a little time to provide you with suggestions. Furthermore, the platform will use your conversations with the bot to target ads.

Unfortunately, you can’t easily get rid of this feature. It is pinned to the top of your chat feed. The only way to remove it is to pay extra. That is, you need to subscribe to Snapchat+, which is $3.99 a month. If you don’t pay for it, there’s nothing you can do about it.

So, users gave Snapchat 1-star reviews. It indicates that a significant number of users are not happy with the new feature.

However, not all users loathe it. Some of them even embraced it. For them, the chatbot has become their bestie. They use it to complete their assignments. Others talk to the bot when they are bored.

If you wish to access it, simply swipe right from the Camera screen. It is pinned at the top of the chat screen. Once you tap on it, a Bitmoji avatar will appear. If you do not like the appearance you can customize it. You can start talking to the bot by tapping My AI.

