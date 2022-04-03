Snapchat users can now share YouTube videos through the Snap camera

Share the joy

Snapchat has integrated YouTube sharing into its app on iOS and Android. This makes it easier to share to YouTube videos within your snap or story. It brings to and end the stress of copying and pasting a video as a link.

“Starting today, all Snapchatters across iOS and Android can seamlessly share their favorite YouTube videos with their friends straight through the Snapchat Camera – no more pesky copying and pasting required,” a post on the company’s official blog explained.

To share a video, all you need to do is navigate to the YouTube video you want to share, hit the “share” button, and then select “Snapchat.” Snapchat will open, and the video will automatically appear in your camera as its own sticker. Anyone who views your snap or story can click on the link and view the video within the YouTube app on in the web browser.

The new sharing feature opens a big opportunity for both Snapchat and YouTube. It offers brands a wider reach, and provide creators a wider reach in terms of content sharing.

It is the first-time users will have an opportunity to share videos through Snapchat, and could open further possibilities in the future. In terms of growth, it will offer Snapchat the opportunity to grow its user base.

Talking about growth, Snap posted a very impressive Q4 result last February, which shows the company doing great on all fronts. The image-sharing service has been able to establish itself as one of the most attractive platforms for younger audience.

Snapchat has gone about its business in the most professional manner. In the last couple of years, it has been able to re-strategize—and the results are obvious for all to see. In its Q4 report, Snap added 13 million more daily active users; bringing it to 319 million overall.

Snap’s overall audience increased by 20 percent year-over-year. Perhaps, its biggest achievement was in the “Rest of the World” segment, which rose by million users.

Talking about “rest of the world,” Snap’s overall audience in India was quite impressive. The case of India is an interesting one—it could be Snap’s game changer in the coming years.

In terms of revenue, Snap raked in $1.3 billion in Q4; an increase of 42 percent year-over-year. The increase in revenue is a good one—and could form the bases for what is to come in the coming years.

