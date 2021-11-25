Snapchat unveils Holiday Market, an AR shop for the holidays

Share the joy













Snapchat has launched an online shop ahead of Black Friday, as it marks the final shopping push this year.

The company has teamed up with big brands on many AR shopping initiatives. The biggest one is called Snap Holiday Market. It offers an immersive AR shopping from Amazon, Coca-Cola, Hollister, Under Armour, Verizon, and Walmart.

“Each brand will have a dedicated virtual store environment within the Holiday Market, where Snapchatters will be able to browse products and holiday deals in an AR space that’s been custom-built and unique to each brand,” explains Snap.

You can access it through the Lens Carousel in the Snapchat app. The additions will have dedicated product offers, such as interactive and Try-On features. And it comes with upfront branding for each business partner.

Snapchat has partnered with fashion and beauty brands for its AR try-on and Lenses.

Big fashion and beauty brands include American Eagle, Dior, and Tory Burch. They will take part and contribute to Snap’s push to connect to young audiences.

Amid the pandemic, the past two years has seen online shopping opening new paths of opportunity. All major social platforms now want to jump right in and create a more direct connection to their audiences.

Snapchat wants to take things up a notch with more immersive, revealing AR tools and features. And this is more targeted to its younger audiences. It moves Snap ahead of its rival social apps to provide in-app AR shopping.

The company has been developing on-platform shopping features for some time. It has combined physical and digital items. Users can create digital products in the app and commission them as bespoke, physical items.

While it’s not as large as Facebook or Apple, Snap is arguably the leader in AR. It has advanced AR try-on tools and Lenses to help with in-app shopping. It makes you see how fashion items look when you wear them direct from your device.

Snapchat will also unveil a new marketing campaign for the holidays. It will send invites to Snapchatters so they can Scan to Shop through Snapcodes. And it will activate these new AR Lens features.

Snap says it now processes over six billion daily AR Lens plays.

