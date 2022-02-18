Snapchat to introduce real-time location sharing with friends

Share the joy













Snapchat has announced that a new feature that helps you to keep tabs with friends is on the way. Snapchat said it is introducing real-time location sharing feature that can be used as a temporary buddy system. The feature will work as a temporary buddy system while friends and family are enroute a date or headed home.

The feature, according to The Verge, is like the Find My app on iOS, that allows users who have opted in to see and share their exact location. You can enable the Snapchat setting for 15 minutes or a couple of hours with individual users.

The feature which is only available between mutual friends on Snapchat, helps to curb stalking. The social media giant says the location-sharing feature is turned off by default, and there is no option to share real-time location with all Snapchat friends.

Users can enable the feature by navigating to a friend’s profile, and selecting the duration of location sharing. The status of live location sharing will be visible within the chat window with that friend.

Snap has teamed up with a national nonprofit program called “Its On Us” to roll out the location sharing feature. “It’s On Us” is a nonprofit organization that focuses on eradicating sexual assault on campus.

Earlier in the month, Snapchat posted some highly impressive Q4 results. The result showed the company doing great on all fronts. The image-sharing service has been able to establish itself as one of the most attractive platforms for younger audience.

Snapchat has gone about its business in the most professional manner. In the last couple of years, it has been able to re-strategize—and the results are obvious for all to see. In its Q4 report, Snap added 13 million more daily active users; bringing it to 319 million overall.

Snap’s overall audience increased by 20 percent year-over-year. Perhaps, its biggest achievement was in the “Rest of the World” segment, which rose by million users.

Talking about “rest of the world,” Snap’s overall audience in India was quite impressive. The case of India is an interesting one—it could be Snap’s game changer in the coming years.

In terms of revenue, Snap raked in $1.3 billion in Q4; an increase of 42 percent year-over-year. The increase in revenue is a good one—and could form the bases for what is to come in the coming years.

