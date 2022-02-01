Snapchat to host virtual concert featuring Jenifer Lopez

Share the joy













Snapchat is teaming up with Universal to host a virtual concert that will feature popstar Jenifer Lopez and Maluma. The concert, which holds on February 3rd, will allow viewers to watch as their Bitmoji avatars.

It is first of its kind, especially with Snapchat; and if successful, could open a lot of other possibilities. The concert, according to Engadget, will not be held in the Snapchat app, but would-be spectators can access the show by signing into the concert’s dedicated website with their Snapchat login.

Users’ Bitmoji avatars will appear as spectators in the crowd. Snapchat will also make available a handful of interactive effects during the show. Some of these effects include the ability to start “the wave” and trigger a virtual laser effect. Both Lopez and Maluma will also appear as 3D avatars.

The event is being put together to promote the upcoming rom-com ‘Marry Me,’ and will last about 10 minutes. It is not clear currently if Snap wants this to be a regular occurrence. A lot would depend on the success of Thursday’s event—I guess we may have to wait and see what happens.

Two years ago, Snap launched Bitmoji TV show that puts you on the big scene. The weekly videos put the customizable Bitmoji avatars of you and your friends into a rapid of funny animated position. The show, which made its debut today, allows you to cartoon yourself.

What makes this product unique and difficult for Facebook or any other to replicate is the fact that it relies on personalized avatars exclusive to Snapchat only. According to the company, 70 percent of its daily active users [147 million of its 210 million at the time] had already made Bitmoji of themselves.

Bitmoji TV will have its own Snapchat Show page where users can subscribe to receive notifications and see new episodes on the Discover Page. Bitmoji TV can be opened by visiting this page on your mobile app.

In 2019, Snap launched a Mix and Match feature allows you to customize the look of your Bitmojis. The feature is available on both iOS and Android, with Snapchat running a “Bitmoji Merch Sale” that offers 20 percent off on purchases of real-world Bitmoji merchandise.

Mix and Match allows you to select clothing items on Bitmojis or the virtual avatars. What that means is that you can customize the colors of tops, bottoms, footwear, socks, and outerwear of your Bitmoji. All created custom outfits can be stored in your closet that can be equipped any time in the future.

