Snapchat to crackdown on illicit drug sales with new tools

Snapchat is the app for teens and young adults. Snapchat is launching new tools and educational resources to protect younger users from illicit drugs. The goal of adding the new tools is to keep the younger ones safe from the impacts of counterfeit drugs.

“We are determined to remove illegal drug sales from our platform, and we have been investing in proactive detection and collaboration with law enforcement to hold drug dealers accountable for the harm they are causing our community,” Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, said in a recent blog post. “While we still have work to do, across all types of law enforcement requests we receive, our response times have improved 85% year over year.”

Snap says it has improved in the way it reacts and removes drug dealers from its platform. By being proactive, the company can remove drug dealers from its platform before they are able to cause any harm.

It says its enforcement rates have improved by 112 percent during the first half of this year. The image-sharing app has increased its proactive detection rates by 260 percent. According to Snapchat, nearly two-thirds of drug-related content found on its platform is detected proactively by its AI systems. A lot of improvements have also been made in its in-app reporting tools to make it easier for users to report drug-related content.

Going forward, when you search for drug-related keywords, you will see a new in-app educational portal called “Heads Up.” The in-app portal will show relevant educational content designed to prevent harm.

Heads Up sources and distributes content from reputable organizations including Song for Charlie, Shatterproof and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). In the coming weeks, additional resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be added.

Snapchat’s new tools may have been influenced by the outcome of a recent report by NBC News. The report investigated the cause of the deaths of teens and young adults who allegedly used Snapchat to purchase pills that had turned to be laced with fentanyl. According to the report, drug dealers have been using Snapchat to find buyers and the social media company has not been doing enough to curb it.

“We have heard devastating stories from families impacted by this crisis, including cases where fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills were purchased from drug dealers on Snapchat. We are determined to remove illegal drug sales from our platform,” Snapchat said.

A couple of days ago, Snapchat launched a new portal to help young users with political ambition to achieve their goal. The portal will help potential future candidates find useful guides, resources, and information. Through the tool, they [young users] will love to run for political offices.

