Snapchat tips to increase ad engagement this Christmas 2020

The holiday season is at our doorstep. And brands want to catch up and make up after a rough year through Snapchat.

On that account, Snapchat has provided new tips on how you can maximize your Snap promotions. It comes with ten key pointers for your campaigns.

Here’s an overview:

1. Choose the right ad format with your goal in mind

Snapchat ads have five objectives:

Website Visits

Promote Local Place

Calls & Texts

App Installs

App Visits

Snapchat says these ads best align to specific goals.

Boost app installs and engagement -App Install attachments, Lens AR Experiences.

-App Install attachments, Lens AR Experiences. Build brand awareness -Story Ads, Lens AR Experience, Extended Play Commercial.

-Story Ads, Lens AR Experience, Extended Play Commercial. Driving sales and sign-ups online -Dynamic Ads, Single Image or Video Ads, Story Ads, and Collection Ads.

-Dynamic Ads, Single Image or Video Ads, Story Ads, and Collection Ads. Retargeting existing customers – Story Ads

You can use each, so do not limit to one category only. Snap says these are the best match of campaign types for each objective.

2. Feature your product front and center in your ad creative

Brands must feature a hero message. It includes relevant offers or promos to draw attention.

Snap recommends brands to feature the focus product/s front and center. Local businesses should also highlight the services and/or products they specialize.

“For example, a local restaurant can showcase popular dishes or specials in their ad creative to entice customers to visit,” advises Snap.

3. Make your ads feel native to Snapchat

Brands must align their creative with the native platform for a more cohesive user experience.

Snapchat advises that ad duration must be 5 to 6 seconds of non-intrusive playtime. Ads with user-generated content (UGC) and/or Snapchat-inspired features have better response than polished, generic promotions.

4. Use messaging that drives urgency

“Your messaging should be easy to understand, displayed from the beginning of your ad, be localized for your audience, and provide an offer message (if available) within the first 2 seconds of the ad,” says Snap.

You have a few seconds to work with. Focus on direct, aligned ads to your brand purpose.

5. Include sound in your ad creative

“An effective way to include sound in your ad creative is to use a customer testimonial of your product or brand within the ad creative. Including a spoken testimonial helps Snapchatters better understand your products, relate to your brand, and see how your business can add value,” explains Snap.

6. Link ads correctly

Snapchat wants you to ensure you are using the right links for your campaign objectives.

Drive online sales – Web View attachments

– Web View attachments Drive app installs – App Install attachments

– App Install attachments Drive app engagement/app visits – Deep links

7. Test ad creative and choose the format what suits your campaign

“When testing ad creative, consider running your test for 2-4 weeks to gather enough impressions on your ad(s). After you’re up and running your ads on Snapchat, we recommend testing a variety of ad formats to find out the winning combination for your brand,” says Snap.

The more tests, the better.

8. Use goal-based bidding to bid towards your desired action

Goal-based bidding aligns your ads with an action, such as installing your app or buying your product.

“By specifying your cost-per-action in the ‘Delivery’ section of Ads Manager, impressions will be delivered to efficiently achieve that outcome,” says Snap.

9. Expand your targeting

Snapchat says brands can maximize campaigns further by widening their targeting after running an ad for some time. But you must do so only if you already have a better understanding of your audience response.

“Within existing ad sets and campaigns, you can expand your targeting by geo, gender, age ranges, and languages to expand your reach and get more impressions,” adds Snap.

10. Know your audience reach

Use the Snap Audience Insights. You can learn more about your audience response from it. And it will optimize your campaigns further.

You can make custom audience subgroups and saved audiences to test. Then you can expand.

It takes time and analysis to reach the right audience focus. But the more you invest, the better your ad performance will be.