Snapchat shows its app’s strength in connecting with audiences for brands

Snapchat Stories was the first of its kind a few years back. Other social media platforms caught wind and made the feature as their own. It made Snapchat seem to be struggling to keep up in the landscape.

But Snapchat persisted—undeterred. It even ramped up efforts on Stories as a way to connect friends. This expanded into its industry-leading AR tools and features. And this kept its relevance, while building the foundations of a stronger future.

The connective ability just got a boost towards its ad partners.

“Snapchatters come to the app and actively engage, sharing as much content as they receive. This spirit of sharing and connection creates a natural home for brands to enter the conversation, providing an opportunity to enter directly into a Snapchatters’ inner circle and begin to establish a relationship with them. And with Snapchatters 30% more likely to make a purchase on social media compared to non-Snapchatters, it’s more important than ever for your brand to be present on Snapchat,” says Snapchat.

The company has shared new insights on how its users feel when using its app. It even included how brands can fit in.

Snap says 95% of Snapchatters agree that the app keeps them connected with friends and family. Around 87% of Snapchatters say they are 100% comfortable being themselves in the app.

This culminated in Snapchat being ranked as the happiest platform based on a Snap-commissioned study.

The positive interactions also include brands. 50% of Snapchat users agree they enjoy seeing brands in the app. Around 82% of Snapchatters have active engagement with brands.

Its AR tools have a key role as well. Snapchatters who use branded AR elements are highly likely to complete a big purchase.

Over time, Snap’s audience will get older. But if the platform can adapt to its user needs, it could be well-placed to have an even bigger advertising attention. And AR development could ensure that it could capitalize on its opportunities.

Check out the full Snapchat research overview here.

