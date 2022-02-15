Snapchat shares the value of its high-impact ads

Share the joy













Snapchat has more than 300 million daily users, mostly younger demographics. It offers an option for brands to boost brand recognition. They can gain traction through a specific consumer group. And it can affect overall marketing performance.

Are Snapchat ads effective? Are its users receptive of the brand messaging across the platform?

Snapchat commissioned Kantar to analyze the value of its high-impact ads. It includes Snap Select ads on Snapchat Discover; First Commercial to have the ad appear first to any Snapchatter on any given day; Takeovers provides access to ad slot inventory in specific Shows; and National Lenses to view promoted Lenses.

Again, those are high-impact Snap ads that have a higher price tag. If you can afford it, Snap’s data shows these can be highly effective to drive brand awareness and discussion.

“In campaigns where high-impact ads were used, marketers saw extensive, incremental benefits across the top of the funnel. Brand Awareness lifts were 2.1x Kantar Global MarketNorms, along with Ad Awareness at 1.9x and Message Association at 1.5x,” says Snap.

The numbers were consistent across all brands. It did not matter if they were starters or more established.

This highlights the potential of big ads for brand recognition and trust. Still, creativity is a key element to consider. No campaign will work without creatives. But the ad placement highlights significant potential for promotions on Snapchat.

The data shows that running Snap campaigns with major events have added engagement benefits.

“When Snapchat is leveraged at the right time for the right brand, the impact can be seen extended towards lower funnel metrics. For example, the study found that when Retail brands surrounded tentpole moments like Valentine’s Day, Back-to-School and Holidays, Favorability and Intent lifts exceeded norms, in addition to Brand Awareness and Ad Awareness lifts,” adds Snap.

Check out Snap’s full high impact ads study here.

