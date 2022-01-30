Snapchat shares report on how important online privacy tools are

Share the joy













Snapchat has published a new report titled Global Perceptions of Privacy. It shares insights on how important online privacy is, and the major concerns users have in the online content that they share.

A survey of more than 13,500 people in 11 markets, the report exposes valuable ideas for platforms and marketers. It supports the logic of the new social app changes. It reinforces the increase in user control, encryption, and more. And it sheds light on how these controls can affect people’s online behavior.

Here are some of the key points:

Online Privacy Concerns

Snapchat says both Snap and non-Snap users have shown concerns over their online privacy. About 81% of respondents talked about how online privacy is important. Only 65% said they are pleased with current privacy options.

Digital Privacy Benefits

The report highlights the key benefits of online privacy from their responses.

Each aspect helps increase open communication. But without relevant measures, social platforms could not cater to these needs.

Self-Expression

Self-expression is important. Users feel freer to connect when the available online privacy tools and options fit their satisfaction levels.

Most respondents said online privacy concerns affect what content they share and how they communicate.

A new sense of freedom came when MySpace, Twitter and Facebook arrived. You got to share your voice and connect with people worldwide based on common interests.

Time flew and the original ideas behind the creation of social networks gradually shifted.

More controversies and apprehensions grew from oversharing or past posts. More people have become more fenced. They have receded from public sharing.

Snapchat has maintained and grown its audience, amid rising competition.

Snapchat has been a key substitute for private discussions—a place for friends to connect within their circle. While it is more restrictive, Snap’s approach has resonated with more people. It has sliced a piece of the broader social and messaging space.

The report went in depth on the reasons that affect how and why people use social media to share content, and the tools that people depend on to better their experience.

