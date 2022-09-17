Snapchat shares new ideas for your Halloween marketing [INFOGRAPHIC]

Share the joy

Halloween, also sometimes called All Hallows’ Eve or Hallowmas Eve, happens October 31 every year. Considering this, Snapchat has released new insights to show how valuable the app is to connect with Halloween shoppers. It boosts Halloween marketing through its many ad tools – in the right way, at the right time.

“Halloween is one of the holidays when people share on Snapchat more than ever. With more in-person events this year, your brand can become the ultimate companion at every single shopping and celebration turn with a multi-format strategy on Snapchat,” explains Snap.

AR is the key focus. Snap’s visual effects tools comes with valuable features to boost your campaigns. Along with this, you can also check Snapchat’s recent infographic on how AR has improved the shopping experience. And it comes with valuable trend notes and tips as well.

Snapchat’s revenue growth is slowing down, but its market-leading AR is here to stay.

Snap’s revenue increased. It reached $1.11 billion for the second quarter of 2022. But the growth rate is slower than what is has seen so far.

“We observed a 25 percentage point deceleration in revenue growth quarter-over-quarter, with revenue decelerating as we moved through the quarter. The deceleration in revenue growth was observed across both our direct-response and brand advertising businesses, even as direct-response advertising grew modestly faster. Additionally, we continued to see demand grow faster for mid and upper-funnel objectives while growing relatively slower for lower-funnel app-based goal-based bidding (GBB) that have been most directly impacted by platform policy changes,” says Snap.

Snap reassures its investors that it will address this.

“The second quarter of 2022 proved more challenging than we expected […] While the continued growth of our community increases the long-term opportunity for our business, our financial results for Q2 do not reflect the scale of our ambition. We are not satisfied with the results we are delivering, regardless of the current headwinds,” adds Snap.

For the full Snapchat Halloween marketing overview, click here.

