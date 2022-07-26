Snapchat shares how it helps brands drive connections [INFOGRAPHIC]

Share the joy

Snapchat has shared insights on how powerful its apps are to drive closer connections. It also shows how valuable it is to advertisers, as opposed to other social apps that focus on endless scrolls of UGC.

Neuro-Insight conducted a study, commissioned by Snap, on how Snapchatters find themselves happier after they use the app, compared to rival apps:

“On average, Snapchat scored 14 points higher than the other social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and Facebook on the basis of implicit or unconscious associations with the word “happy,” says Snapchat.

“We’re going to call it as we see it: people are just plain happier when they’re using Snapchat. It’s easy to sign up and start watching hours and hours of user generated content (UGC) on other social media apps without knowing anyone beforehand. All it takes is a username and voila, you can instantly start engaging with content. On the flip side, Snapchat relies on a close circle of friends to deliver a truly satisfying experience,” says the report.

Snap says it leads to stronger, meaningful connections, extending to ads and brand campaigns.

“When it comes to Snapchat ads, Snapchatters find them to be more personally relevant. And when Snapchatters find content more relevant, they engage more. In fact, we found that Snapchat saw Neuro engagement scores that were 62% higher than Facebook and 32% higher than TikTok,” adds the report.

This may be useful for your ad campaigns, as we head onto the holiday season.

Snap has shared snapshots from the report. It gives more on how valuable happiness is in the app.

Read the full report here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

