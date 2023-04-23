Snapchat rolls out Public Stories, and expands revenue share program for creators

Share the joy

Snapchat wants to help creators make more money; and this is happening by helping them get noticed. Recall that Snapchat had rolled out a piloted a program that allowed a set of creators to earn a slice of revenue from ads that appear between their Stories posts.

Going forward, creators with a minimum of 50,000 followers and 25 million monthly Snap views will have access to enroll in the program, as long as they post at least 10 Stories every month.

The new revenue sharing plan offers creators opportunity to share on Stories, where mid-roll ads will always appear between the same creator’s videos. With this, creators will be able to make more money while also encouraging them to use the platform more.

According to Snapchat, users on the platform spent more than double the amount of time year-over-year watching Stories from creators in its pilot revenue share program. According to a spokesperson of the company, Snapchat’s strategy for both Stories and Spotlight are closely linked.

Over the years, Snapchat has evolved from an ephemeral messaging app to now present itself as a social platform where creators will go to upload and monetize their content.

Going forward, any Snapchat user 18 and older can post Stories publicly, thereby helping them to reach a wider audience, according to TechCrunch. The platform is also making it easier for creators to get noticed by integrating their spotlight content into Snap Map. Users will be able to add a Linktree to their bio on their public profile, allowing their followers to easily find them on their platforms.

A recent research per media regulator Ofcom has revealed that the number of children using TikTok and Snapchat rose in 2022 in Britain. The report, according to Reuters, showed that around half of those aged between 3 and 17 use both apps. The figure was collected as part of Ofcom’s annual survey of children’s and parents’ online attitudes showed.

The study found a slight increase in TikTok’s and Snapchat’s popularity in 2022, with TikTok now being used by 53 percent of children [up from 50 percent], and Snapchat by 46 percent [up from 42 percent].

“Children of all ages reported choosing to watch ‘dramatic’ content in various forms when selecting TV shows and films to watch,” the report said per Reuters.

