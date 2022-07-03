Snapchat rolls out paid subscription with Snapchat Plus

Share the joy

At $3.99 a month, you can now access Snapchat Plus; a new paid subscription service from Snapchat. It is an optional subscription service that allows you to unlock exclusive and early access features.

Snapchat Plus is for people who spend most of their time “communicating with their closest friends on Snap,” The Verge reports, quoting Snap’s SVP of Product, Jacob Andreou. This is the first time the company will be venturing into other areas of boosting its revenue outside ads.

Do not get too excited though; Snapchat Plus will not turn off the ads—as a matter of fact, Snap says there are no plans to do away with them. Explaining further to The Verge, Andreou said “ads are going to be at the core of our business model for the long term.” So, paying $3.99 a month will not prevent you from seeing those ads.

Snap, like most social network wants to improve its revenue base through paid subscription. In 2021, Twitter rolled out its paid subscription service called Twitter Blue in Australia. The company then expanded it to other countries like Canada, US, and New Zealand.

Snap had confirmed to TechCrunch that it was testing Snapchat Plus last month. The company explained at the time that the new product would give users early access to experimental features like exclusive icons and pinning certain conversations.

“We’re doing early internal testing of Snapchat Plus, a new subscription service for Snapchatters. We’re excited about the potential to share exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community,” a company spokesperson said per TechCrunch.

Reliable reverse engineer, Alessandro Paluzzi, however, gave us a peep into what to expect when the feature does roll out. In his tweet, Paluzzi highlighted a few of the features to expect when Snapchat Plus rolls out.

These features include, display a badge in your profile, see your friends’ whereabouts in the last 24 hours [only possible when location is turned on], see how many friends have rewatched your story, see your orbit with BFF, and a couple of others.

Last May, Snapchat launched a new “Shared Stories” feature that will make it easier for users to collaborate and share memories on the app. With the new Shared Stories feature, people who have been added to a group can add their friends as well, which makes it easier for everyone in a group to share in the fun.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

