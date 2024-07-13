Snapchat rolls out new features for Snapchat+

Share the joy

Snap has rolled out new features to offer more options to help subscribers to Snapchat+ personalize their accounts. The new features, according to the company, is already rolling out to subscribers.

First off, the company has added the ability to create custom digital house that will appear on the Snap Map. Snapchat+ users will be able to build a version of their house that will appear to friends on the map when location sharing becomes active.

“Design a personalized house on Snap Map, visible to you and friends you share your location with on Snap Map. There are nearly infinite ways to customize your crib, whether you’re going for a realistic look or whimsical candy castle.”

Snap is also expanding its Bitmoji pets. Your furry friends will now be able to “appear by your Bitmoji’s side as you type in conversations with friends.”

Snap has also added “lightning quick Snaps,” which will allow users to create Stories with new expiration options that last .10, .25, and .50 seconds.

All these features will further encourage new and existing users of Snapchat+. Nine million users, according to Snap, have already subscribed to Snapchat+, and these new additions will further boost the product.

A couple of months ago, Snapchat announced an edit feature. Users on the platform can now edit their chats. The edit feature, however, will only be available to Snapchat+ subscribers, the company said.

Snapchat+ users will be able to edit their messages within a five-minute window to fix typos and other issues related to their chats. Edited messages will have a label indicating the text has been changed.

Although Snapchat has not announced a specific release date, Engadget reports that the feature will soon be available.

Snapchat+ is a paid subscription service that users can access for $3.99 per month. You can access early-access and exclusive features by subscribing to this optional service.

Snap hopes to increase its revenue base through paid subscriptions, just like most social networks. In 2021, X (then Twitter) rolled out its paid subscription service called Twitter Blue in Australia. The company then expanded it to other countries like Canada, the US, and New Zealand.

