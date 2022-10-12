Snapchat rolls a new way to virtually test and buy Halloween costumes

Share the joy

Snapchat has unveiled a new AR-inspired way to let you try on and purchase Halloween costumes directly within the app. Going forward, Snapchat users can try on and buy Halloween costumes of popular TV and movie characters from “Harry Potter” series, “Minecraft,” “Stranger Things,” and more.

Launched in partnership with Disguise, a costume company, the feature is now available for users who would love to make purchases within the app. You can give it a shot by typing “Disguise costumes” in Snapchat’s search bar to browse through the app’s searching for specific movies or TV shows, such as “Stranger Things,” or Squid Game” through the Lens Explorer. Thereafter you will need to take full-body photos in your wear, while the Snap’s AR technology will then apply the costume onto your photo. From there you can decide to purchase the costume directly from within the app.

“These Halloween AR try-on experiences represent what makes shopping on Snapchat so seamless and fun,” said Ben Schwerin, SVP of Content and Partnerships at Snap Inc per ANB Media. “We’re thrilled to partner with Disguise to bring these Lenses to our community, as well as make choosing a Halloween costume that works for you, without ever having to step foot in a store, easier than ever on Snapchat.”

In other news, Snapchat is leaning towards tapping into the European soccer league market. The social media giant recently inked a new deal with the Spanish LaLiga to host exclusive content, weekly highlights, historic archives, top goals, and many more.

It is a great opportunity to expand Snapchat’s reach, especially as it looks to boost its revenue generation. The company will also be looking at winning more hearts in that part of the world, and even in other regions where the Spanish soccer league is popular.

Not the first time though, Snapchat has been into sports coverage, with the NFL generating interest in the platform. According to Snap, 87 million Snapchatters watch sports content every month, while NFL fans engaged with the app’s AR tools during Super Bowl LBI over 2.1 billion times.

Snapchat is hoping to build on its success with the NFL with this new partnership, and will hope it gets similar if not more results with LaLiga deal.

Social media giants like Twitter and Facebook all have one partnership or another with different sporting association; but this is the first time Snapchat will be signing a deal with the LaLiga.

