Snapchat releases new holiday marketing guide

Share the joy













We will celebrate Christmas less than 90 days from now. And now is the best time to set your holiday marketing strategy.

If you plan to expand your outreach and gain new audiences, Snapchat may be in your radar. To help ease things up for you, the platform itself has launched a new holiday marketing guide for businesses. And it comes with usage insights and tips to optimize your campaign strategy.

Th full holiday marketing guide is 16 pages long. But in this post, we cover some of its key points.

Key Points

Snapchat highlights the latest trends as we head into the holiday season. It emphasizes how important digital marketing is in your process.

The pandemic has changed how people consume information and connect with their loved ones. We now spend more time on our mobile devices. And ecommerce rates took the windfall with record highs.

An extension of ecommerce is what we call social commerce. All social platforms now want to find new ways to help brands present their products in feeds and streams, letting them catch users’ attention at their most engaged times.

The Snapchat guide aligns with this. It begins with an overview of effective planning and strategy.

It outlines targeting recommendations for your campaigns this holiday season.

And it covers Snapchat’s ad formats.

Snapchat even added an overview of its creative best practices to guide you.

This simple, yet handy, overview of key Snapchat ads elements has more context to the previous Holiday Marketing guide of last year. Both of which highlight trends and tips in user engagement.

In addition, Snapchat’s holiday planning guides and resources can help you choose and use the right ad formats. The usage notes will help in targeting and maximizing responses.

If a holiday campaign on Snapchat is in your crosshairs, consider checking this guide. You may have missed some elements or need help to clarify your thinking.

Download the latest Snapchat holiday marketing guide here. You can also check the holiday marketing hub mini-site here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

