Snapchat releases its 2022 CitizenSnap Report

Share the joy

Snapchat has published its 2022 CitizenSnap Report. The third annual report underscores how the company wants to move towards its goals—environmental, social, and governance. It also wants to contribute to key aspects of growth and development for the planet.

“At Snap, our mission is to contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Snap is built around our core values of being kind, smart, and creative. From the beginning, we have designed these values into our products and into the way we treat our team, our communities, and our partners. And as we evolve and grow, we hold steadfast in upholding our mission and our values, never losing sight of our foundation,” says Snap.

The 113-page report has stats and insights on Snap’s performance over the past year. The lengthy report has in-depth data available on these key goals for.

Here are a few keynotes:

Executive Summary

The Executive Summary has an overview of initiatives the company is working on for each pillar of its global citizenship.

Four Elements

The pillars have four key elements: Society, Planet, People, and Governance.

The report shares how Snap wants to address each aspect. It highlights specific elements with bigger impact this last year.

Run for Office

It comes with its Run for Office electoral engagement drive. It helped improve civic engagement among youngsters.

Carbon Emissions

The 2022 CitizenSnap Report also has detailed breakdowns of its performance stats. And it even has a full track of its carbon emissions.

General Usage and Impact

The report also has an overview of general usage and impact. It highlights the company’s reach and scope.

Snap seems to be moving to its long-term goals. Its efforts may be hindered by recent revenue impacts. And it warned the market of lower earnings estimates in Q2 2022.

Download the full 2022 CitizenSnap Report here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

