Snapchat registers record revenue increase in Q2 2021

Snapchat has released its Q2 2021 earnings results. It had a solid growth in active users and a substantial increase in revenue. And the platform is fine-tuning its services to establish its niche.

The social app had 13 million more average daily active users in Q2 2021. At 293 million DAUs, it represents a 23% increase from the same period last year.

After unstable usage results due to the Snapchat-like features of Instagram Stories, Snapchat has ramped up on realigning its efforts for friends to keep a more direct connection. It has helped the app regain its momentum and boost usage.

It had the most significant growth in India. The app’s upgraded Android version in the region has caught on. But the TikTok ban in the country paved the way for it.

Snap maximized its campaign with more Indian-specific content. It had 24 new Indian Discover Channels in the quarter. Its TikTok-copy Spotlight also started to gain traction.

Spotlight’s growth has been spearheaded by Snap’s creator payouts for topnotch content. It started at $1 million per day. Then, it was cut to millions per month.

Some Spotlight creators conveyed concerns on how to get their Spotlight payments. But the lure of monetization still made Spotlight an attractive option.

The funding will not last though. It contributed to the increase in Snapchat’s Cost of Revenue for the first half this year.

Snap will shift away from its Spotlight payouts soon. The new fan donation process through Snap Tokens will take its place. It is a more self-sufficient system.

For revenue, Snap had a big 116% increase from the past year, with $982 million for the period.

Snap shares rose 13.9% after it posted the report. The market held up with the unanticipated increase.

The company’s average revenue per user (ARPU) stats showed how it is gaining traction in all markets.

Snap’s ARPU in the US is far higher since it has more services in its home country. But the rising European numbers is a good sign. Its Rest of the World figures will likely follow if the trend continues.

The company has emphasized its prospects in another investor presentation. The graphic below shows its potential for expansion.

Snapchat may see substantial growth in those regions. As it adds more to its base and expands local impact, the potential for huge growth is there.

The company also notes its new camera scan options are popular with its users.

“We introduced several new categories for Scan, including fashion and food, which is already used by more than 170 million Snapchatters every month to identify dog breeds and plants, discover recipes, and shop for clothing,” says Snap.

