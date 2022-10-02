Snapchat reaches new coverage deal with Spanish LaLiga

Share the joy

Soccer in Europe is a goldmine, and Snapchat is leaning towards tapping into that market. The social media giant has inked a new deal with the Spanish Laliga to host exclusive content, weekly highlights, historic archives, top goals, and many more.

It is a great opportunity to expand Snapchat’s reach, especially as it looks to boost its revenue generation. The company will also be looking at winning more hearts in that part of the world, and even in other regions where the Spanish soccer league is popular.

“Snapchatters will be able to enjoy the best moments of the game through a dedicated Discover Show called LaLiga Show Time, as well as Stories and Spotlight content posted by the LaLiga Snap Star account,” a statement on the company’s page explained.

Not the first time though, Snapchat has been into sports coverage, with the NFL generating interest in the platform. According to Snap, 87 million Snapchatters watch sports content every month, while NFL fans engaged with the app’s AR tools during Super Bowl LBI over 2.1 billion times.

“This agreement is a step forward for LaLiga in its strategy of digitalization and reaching young audiences, as well as a reinforcement of our work on social media,” said Alfredo Bermejo, Digital Strategy Director of LaLiga.“Among the major European leagues, we are leaders with the most followers on social media, as we currently have more than 164 million, a record figure. The Snap ecosystem tools also allow us to offer quality LaLiga content to younger fans.”

Snapchat is hoping to build on its success with the NFL with this new partnership, and will hope it gets similar if not more results with LaLiga deal.

“We are so thrilled to partner with LaLiga, one of the world’s most important sports leagues, and to be able to offer premium football content to Snapchatters across the globe,” saidAlejandro Arenas, International Sports Partnerships, Snap. “ This is Snap’s very first partnership with a major European league and the beginning of a new way for football fans to experience their sport, whether that’s watching match highlights, playing with and sharing immersive football AR experiences, or kitting out their Bitmoji in their favorite team’s kit.”

Social media giants like Twitter and Facebook all have one partnership or another with different sporting association; but this is the first time Snapchat will be signing a deal with the LaLiga.

